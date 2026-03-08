‘Rapappa’ sets the beat for ‘Rakasa’ with a playful take on heartbreak

The makers of Rakasa have released the film’s first single, “Rapappa,” offering audiences a lively musical number that mixes heartbreak with humour. Sung by Ram Miriyala, composed by Anudeep Dev, and penned by lyricist Raghuram, the song marks the beginning of the film’s soundtrack with an energetic and entertaining track. Released as a lyrical video, “Rapappa” immediately stands out for its playful tone and rhythmic structure, giving fans an exciting glimpse into the film’s musical flavour.

Unlike traditional heartbreak songs that focus on emotional pain, “Rapappa” presents the situation with a humorous twist. Raghuram’s lyrics are packed with witty rhymes and clever wordplay, turning the protagonist’s disappointment into a fun and relatable narrative. The song’s rapid rhyming pattern and punchy lines create a conversational rhythm that keeps the track engaging throughout. Ram Miriyala’s unique vocal style adds to the charm, blending sarcasm, frustration, and lighthearted energy. The repeating hook “Rapappa… Rapappa…” works as a catchy refrain that makes the song instantly memorable. The choreography for the number has been designed by JD Master, adding an energetic visual layer to the track.

The song arrives at a time when Rakasa is already generating strong online buzz. The film’s title glimpse has crossed 1.9 million views, while the teaser has garnered over 2.7 million views within just five days of release.

Starring Sangeeth Sobhan and Nayan Sarika in lead roles, the film also features Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Getup Srinu. Written and directed by Manasa Sharma, Rakasa is produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures and presented by Z Studios. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 3, 2026.