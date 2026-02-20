Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly shoot advertisement ahead of Udaipur wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood and Tollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reported to have taken time out from their professional commitments to shoot an advertisement together before their much-anticipated wedding in Udaipur later this month.

According to entertainment industry sources, the actors are said to have filmed a high-profile commercial in the run-up to their reported destination wedding in the historic city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, which is widely believed to be scheduled for 26 February 2026. The advertisement shoot, which has not been publicly detailed by Mandanna or Deverakonda’s teams, comes amid intense media and fan interest in their personal plans.

Neither Mandanna nor Deverakonda has issued an official confirmation regarding their wedding date or venue, but mounting signals have fuelled speculation. A wedding invitation featuring the couple’s names and a date later this month circulated on social media, prompting further buzz. Meanwhile, Deverakonda’s Hyderabad residence has been decorated with lights, a development that has been widely shared online and interpreted by fans as a sign of imminent nuptials.

Reports indicate that the pair are intent on keeping their ceremony extremely private, with measures said to include a strict no-phone policy for guests and non-disclosure agreements for professional photographers. They are also believed to have hired international security to manage the event and protect their privacy.

Despite the swirl of reports, both Mandanna and Deverakonda have maintained a dignified silence on the specifics of their wedding plans. Industry insiders suggest that the festivities will include a reception in Hyderabad after the Udaipur ceremony, though these details have also not been formally confirmed.

Mandanna, who has paused or adjusted her shooting schedule for her forthcoming films, and Deverakonda, one of the most bankable stars of South Indian cinema, have long been subjects of intense public interest since their first on-screen pairing in Geetha Govindam (2018), which sparked widespread speculation about their off-screen relationship.

Fans and media alike are watching closely as the reported wedding date approaches, with every development from advertisement shoots to subtle public appearances adding to the anticipation.