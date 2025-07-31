Rashmika Mandanna Cheers for Vijay Deverakonda as ‘Kingdom’ Becomes a Big Hit!

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest movie Kingdom is getting a great response from fans and audiences. The film, released today, is being called a much-needed hit for the actor after a long time. Many viewers are saying that Kingdom feels like a fresh and powerful film in Tollywood.

Vijay put in a lot of hard work for this movie, and now it seems to be paying off. Positive talk started from the very first shows this morning.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who shares a close bond with Vijay, posted a heartfelt message online. She wrote, “I know how much this means to you and all those who love you. Manam kottinam (We did it)!” Vijay also replied with the same phrase: “Manam kottinam.”

Their posts are now going viral, and fans are joining the celebrations for the film’s success.