Rashmika Mandanna says love should liberate you as she reflects on relationship with Vijay Deverakonda

Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna shared an emotional message about love and relationships after reacting to a heartfelt note about her bond with actor Vijay Deverakonda. The actress said love should be something that liberates a person and allows them to grow freely.

Rashmika took to social media after a user on X wrote about “romantic optimism in a cynical age”, referencing her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. The note reflected on admiration as a quiet yet powerful form of love and praised the affection shared by the two actors.

Reacting to the message, Rashmika said the post moved her deeply and admitted she had not felt so emotional reading something written about her in a long time.

“I have never become so emotional reading something written about me this much in a long long time. There is so much I want to say but so little I can say,” she wrote.

She further said that she was still discovering her own space in life and felt grateful for the journey. Speaking about love, the actress added that it should empower individuals rather than confine them.

“About love all I can say is – find a love that liberates you,” Rashmika wrote.

Earlier, on February 26, Rashmika introduced Vijay Deverakonda as her husband through a heartfelt social media post. In the message, she described him as the person who taught her what true love and peace felt like and credited him for encouraging her to dream big and believe in herself.

The actress said Vijay played a major role in shaping the woman she had become today. She also expressed excitement about beginning a new chapter of life with him and described their journey together as a celebration of love and companionship.