Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Fierce New Avatar in Upcoming Pan-India Film Mysaa; Poster Out Now

National crush and pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna is all set to headline another ambitious project with her latest film Mysaa. After teasing fans with a cryptic poster yesterday, the title was officially revealed this Friday morning, accompanied by a powerful new poster featuring Rashmika in a bold and gritty look.

Touted as one of the biggest pan-India heroines today, Rashmika’s poster launch was supported by her colleagues from across industries, building major buzz for Mysaa, especially following the anticipation already surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa promises to be a raw, emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of the Gond tribal community. The poster shows Rashmika in a fierce, never-seen-before avatar, portraying strength, defiance, and transformation.

Taking to social media, the production house wrote, "Raised with grit. Relentless in will. She roars. Not to be heard, but to be feared. Presenting @rashmika_mandanna in her FIERCEST AVATAR in & as #MYSAA Directed by @rawindrapulle Produced by @unformulafilms A PAN INDIAN FILM"

Rashmika, too, shared her excitement on social media. She captioned the post as,“I always try to give you something new... something different... something exciting...And this... This is one of those..A character I’ve never played before... a world I've never stepped into... and a version of me that even I hadn't met till now...It's fierce, it's intense, and it's extremely raw. I am so nervous and super excited. I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we're going to be creating.This is just the beginning..#Mysaa”

Director Rawindra Pulle also opened up about the effort behind the film, saying,“Mysaa is a product of two years of hard work. We wanted to get every detail of the world, the aesthetics, the characters, and the story right. And now, we are ready to tell this story to the world.”

Mysaa not only explores the intense emotional journey of a tribal warrior woman but also promises to deliver high-octane action wrapped in deep cultural storytelling.

Meanwhile, Rashmika continues to have a packed and exciting lineup. She will next be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Thama. She’s also set to reprise her beloved role of Srivalli in the highly anticipated Pushpa 3. Additionally, she’s expanding her range with upcoming films like The Girlfriend and Rainbow, where she takes on emotionally rich and genre-defying roles.

With Mysaa, Rashmika Mandanna once again proves that she’s unafraid to explore new territories and challenge herself with bold, impactful storytelling. Fans across the country now wait eagerly to see what this intense new chapter in her career holds.