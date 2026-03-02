Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Reception: Revanth Reddy Blesses Newlyweds at Hyderabad Wedding Celebration

Rashmika Mandanna's sudden wedding news has surprised a lot of fans. She and actor Vijay Deverakonda are officially married. They are getting ready for their reception. They had a private wedding in Udaipur. This means only a few friends and close family came to attend it. They had kept the ceremony very simple and peaceful.

The reception will be taking place in Hyderabad. It is expected to be a big event. It is said that many celebrities are going to be attending this event.

Fun fact, Rashmika met Revanth Reddy to personally invite him to the event. During their meet up, Revanth blessed the both of them and wished them a happy married life. The reception is going to happen in Telangana. The 2 stars have a lot of fan following there.

Before starting the preparation for the reception, the couple had also visited a temple to seek blessings from God for their journey ahead together. Reports say that they are planning to share their happiness by giving donations to charity.

This reception in Hyderabad has become one of the most talked about events. Fans are very excited to see their pictures and videos on this event.