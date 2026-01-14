Raveena Tandon enjoys gupshup session with daughter Rasha Thadani as the two shoot together

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was recently seen sharing a light-hearted and joyful moment with her daughter Rasha Thadani as the mother-daughter duo shot together for a project.

Though it is not yet clear what the two were shooting for, Raveena and Rasha were spotted enjoying a fun gupshup session in front of the camera, reflecting their close bond and cheerful chemistry.

Sharing glimpses from their shoot on Instagram, Raveena wrote, “Fleeting moments of emotions… The gupshup doesn’t end when @rashathadani and I are shooting together… With my babies all.” The post featured several candid moments of the duo chatting and smiling between takes.

Rasha responded to her mother’s post with red heart emojis, expressing her affection and excitement.

Apart from Rasha, the post also included pictures of Raveena with her pet dogs and other precious family moments, giving fans a warm insight into her personal life. The KGF: Chapter 2 actress is known for sharing snippets of her family time and often posts about her children and pets.

Meanwhile, in December, Raveena revisited Ooty after more than 25 years and described the experience as emotional and nostalgic. During her visit, she returned to several locations where some of her most popular songs were filmed.

Sharing her excitement on social media, Raveena wrote, “Back to Ooty after 25 years or more and totally loving it! Revisited all the locations! Memories, songs, people.” She also posted a series of photographs showing her and her team enjoying their time in the scenic hill station.

Turning the spotlight to Rasha, the young actress recently made her Bollywood debut with Azaad and is now set to enter Telugu cinema. She will be seen in filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi’s next project, currently titled #AB4.

The film is being presented by Ashwin Dutt and produced by Gemini Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

Announcing the project on Instagram, Rasha wrote, “New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andariki prema tho, I’m stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you @ajaybhupathi sir for this opportunity. Chala excited to start this journey! #AB4 #TeluguDebut.”

In addition to her Telugu debut, Rasha’s upcoming projects also include Laikey Laikaa, in which she will be seen alongside Abhay Verma.