Raveena Tandon shares her special connection with Manoj Kumar and the final gifts she will honor him with

Mumbai; Actress Raveena Tandon opened up about her deep emotional connection with the late legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar.

Reflecting on the special bond they shared, the ‘Mohra’ actress revealed that she had been profoundly influenced by his legacy and the lessons he imparted through his work. Upon hearing the sad news of the actor’s passing, Raveena visited Manoj Kumar's residence to meet his son and family.

Speaking to the media, she shared her special connection with the legendary actor and revealed that he had given her father his first break in the film industry. She shared how Manoj Kumar was not just a mentor to many in the industry but also like a father figure. Raveena also disclosed the final gift she intends to honor him with — three cherished items that were dear to Manoj Kumar. These symbolic offerings include Mahakal's Rudraksha mala, Sai Baba's vibuti, and the Indian flag, which represent his deep love for India, spirituality, and patriotism.

Raveena told the media, “I have known Manoj Kumar uncle for many years. In fact, he is the one who gave my dad a break in films. He was like a father to all of us, and today I have three of his favorite things that I will place on him. One is the Rudraksha mala of Mahakal, the second is Sai Baba's vibuti, and the third is the Indian flag. For me, he was my Bharat; he is and will always be my Bharat. The kind of inspirational films he made, no one else has made, and no one ever will. I remember every song of Manoj ji, and my most favourite is 'Jab Zero Diya Bharat.' He is our legend, and he will always be.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar called the passing of Manoj Kumar the end of an era. He told IANS, “It's a huge loss. I believe this marks the end of an era. Manoj ji was a remarkable individual and filmmaker whose contribution to the Indian film industry was immense. The way he used to shoot his films and present the social fabric—whether it was through patriotism or song picturization—was truly exceptional. His films always resonated with people. I’ve watched Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Purab Aur Paschim, and Kranti—they always connected with audiences. He represented an era when the entire nation related to him...”

Veteran actor Dharmendra also visited Manoj Kumar's residence to pay his respects.



