Real Story of Komaram Bheem Who Fought Against Nizams

Komaram Bheem, this name became popular after the SS Rajamouli had announced the RRR project. We are all aware of Alluri Seeta Ramaraju, but many are unaware of the Gond rebel Komaram Bheem. If you are one among them who want to know about this historical fighter, in this article, we explain to you about this great personality.

Komaram Bheem was born in Sankepalli, near Adilabad, to a low-income family who belongs to Gondi tribal community. However, there are specific arguments about the birth year of Komaram Bheem; some say it was 1901, and others argue that it was 1900 he was born. Since his childhood, he did not have a formal education and spent most of his childhood in the forest.

After his father's death, Bheem migrated to Sardarpur near Karimnagar and spent 20 years of his life in the forest. The Gonds who migrated to Sardarpur used to work on the barren lands of Nizam's, Zamindars, and Patel's, and they were treated as enslaved people. Witnessing these barbaric acts, Bheem became a rebel and started a revolt against the Nizam rule. In 1920, Bheem Killed an officer named Siddique Sahab, who came to seize the crops harvested by Gond's. After killing the officer, Bheem ran barefoot to the city of Chanda with his friend named Kondal.

Later, Bheem formed associations with the banned Communist Party of India and started mobilizing the Adivasi population of Ankushapur, Bhabejhari, Bhimangundi, Chalbaridi, Jodeghat, Kallegaon, Koshaguda, Linepatter, Narsapur, Patnapur, Shivaguda, and Tokennavada. At the very early age of 39, he left this world, and it is sad to see that either the people or governments had not recognized the legacy of this fighter who fought against the Nizam rule and their brutal acts at that time.