Reese Witherspoon Hands the ‘Elle Woods’ Baton to Lexi Minetree in New ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has officially ushered in a new era for Legally Blonde fans, revealing that the much-anticipated prequel series, Elle, has begun production. The show will explore the early years of Elle Woods, the beloved fashion-forward lawyer who became a cultural icon after the 2001 film.

Witherspoon, who originally brought Elle Woods to life, made the announcement on Instagram alongside the show's lead, Lexi Minetree. The post, shared in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video, and her media company Hello Sunshine, featured a first-look image of Minetree stepping into the role.

Minetree’s casting marks a significant moment in the Legally Blonde franchise, as fans will see a fresh face bring new depth to Elle’s journey before she became the fierce Harvard Law student audiences know and love. Witherspoon, who remains involved as a producer, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, hinting that the series will capture the essence of Elle’s signature confidence, wit, and determination.

This prequel marks a new chapter for the franchise, which has remained a fan favourite for over two decades. While details about the storyline remain under wraps, Elle is expected to delve into the formative experiences that shaped the ambitious and ever-optimistic protagonist.

With nostalgia running high and Minetree’s portrayal already generating buzz, Elle is shaping up to be a must-watch for both long-time fans and a new generation discovering Elle Woods for the first time.