Remembering BA Raju on his birth anniversary: A pillar of the Telugu film industry

On January 7th, the Telugu film industry commemorates the 65th birth anniversary of BA Raju, a true stalwart who dominated the industry for over four decades. Known for his multifaceted contributions as a film journalist, PRO, producer, and founder of Super Hit Weekly, BA Raju's legacy remains deeply etched in the hearts of industry professionals and fans alike.

Starting his career as a Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Superstar Krishna, BA Raju later gained recognition for his work as a film journalist. In 1994, he launched Super Hit Weekly, a magazine that became a game-changer in Telugu film journalism, running without fail for 27 years until his untimely death. His expertise and guidance were instrumental to the success of over 1,500 films, and his close ties with directors, actors, and producers made him a revered figure in the industry.

In addition to his journalistic achievements, BA Raju ventured into film production with his wife, B. Jaya, founding RJ Cinemas. Together, they produced several successful films, including Chantigadu, Lovely, and Vaisakham. His digital presence through the IndustryHit.com portal and popular social media accounts further solidified his influence.

A mentor to many, BA Raju was known for his vast knowledge of the film industry, from box office stats to production details. His untimely passing is a significant loss, and as the industry remembers him on his birth anniversary, his contributions continue to inspire future generations.

BA Raju’s son, Sivakumar B, is now leading RJ Cinemas into a new chapter and promises exciting projects with top stars.