Respecting women starts at home: Manchu Manoj at HMTV Mathrushakti Awards 2026

In a grand celebration of women’s achievements, HMTV, in association with Global Angels JCT (GAJCT), presented the Mathrushakti Awards 2026 on Tuesday, recognising women who have made remarkable contributions to society and women empowerment. The prestigious event was graced by former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu and actor Manchu Manoj as chief guests.

The awards honoured achievers from diverse fields, including literature, social activism, healthcare, journalism, entertainment, and digital influence. Each awardee was recognised for her dedication, leadership, and impact in uplifting communities and inspiring other women.

Addressing the gathering, Manchu Manoj expressed his gratitude for sharing the stage with M. Venkaiah Naidu and congratulated the award winners. “I am truly honoured to be here. Hearty congratulations to all the awardees. You are an inspiration to society. I did not felicitate you; rather, I took blessings from you,” he said. He lauded HMTV and Hans India for organising such an initiative that celebrates women from varied walks of life.

The actor also shared that despite it being his wedding anniversary, his family wholeheartedly supported his decision to attend the programme, recognising the importance of the cause. Emphasising the need for greater encouragement for women, he stated that India requires more platforms that promote equal opportunities in leadership roles.

Speaking passionately about women’s empowerment, Manoj highlighted that respect for women begins at home. “Being a father and a husband, I believe respecting women does not start in school; it starts at home. We must learn to respect our mothers and wives and give space to their thoughts and decisions. When we practise this, children will naturally learn from us,” he added.

The event concluded on an inspiring note, reinforcing the message that empowering women is essential for building a progressive and inclusive society.