Richa Chadha unveils fresh short bob look ahead of new OTT series, shoot to begin in February

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha has debuted a chic short bob hairstyle, signalling a brand-new transformation for an upcoming OTT project scheduled to go on floors in the first week of February.

A source close to the actress revealed that the change in appearance is closely tied to her creative process and commitment to her roles. “Richa has always enjoyed experimenting with her look for the sake of her craft. Whenever she changes her appearance, there is usually a strong creative reason behind it,” the source told one of the leading news agencies.

According to the source, the new haircut is specifically for a major OTT series in which Richa will be seen essaying the female lead. “The new haircut is for a brand new project that will start in February. It’s a significant series for an OTT platform,” the source added.

While details of the project remain under wraps for now, the actress is expected to officially announce the series soon.

Richa made her acting debut with a small role in the comedy film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and rose to prominence with her powerful performance in the 2012 crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. Over the years, she has earned critical acclaim for her work in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, Fukrey, Section 375, as well as the popular web series Inside Edge.

She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement, the series delves into the lives of tawaifs and their personal and political struggles under British colonial rule.

The ensemble cast of Heeramandi featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah Badussha.

On the personal front, Richa tied the knot with actor Ali Fazal in October 2022 in Lucknow after announcing their eco-friendly wedding plans earlier that year. In 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Ali Fazal is currently busy with the film adaptation of the popular crime series Mirzapur, which revolves around Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a powerful crime lord who dominates the Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh’s Purvanchal region.

The first season of Mirzapur starred Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The second season retained most of the original cast, with new additions including Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.