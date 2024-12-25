‘Rifle Club’ Movie Review: A Stylish Thriller That Falls Short in Storytelling

Aashiq Abu’s Rifle Club is a visually striking thriller that takes viewers into the heart of a remote hunting club, where the characters are as dangerous as they are eccentric. Set in the lush forests of the Western Ghats, the film is filled with intriguing action sequences and an eclectic mix of characters. However, while the film dazzles with its stylish visuals and high-paced action, its storytelling fails to match up, leaving certain plot elements underdeveloped and the overall narrative lacking depth.

Story

At the core of Rifle Club is a secluded hunting club where guns and hunting are more than just a pastime—they define the lives of its members. Into this world enters Shahjahan (Vineeth Kumar), a popular film actor looking to shed his romantic image by starring in a movie that focuses on shooting and hunting. Along with him is a looming threat in the form of Dayanand (Anurag Kashyap), a ruthless arms dealer whose business dealings are tangled with the club’s members.

The story, while intriguing, quickly becomes predictable. The plot unfolds in a manner that doesn’t offer many surprises, and much of the action relies on established genre tropes. While the film offers moments of excitement, it struggles to break free from a formulaic narrative that never quite pushes the boundaries of its premise.

Performances

The film features a strong cast, but the performances vary in impact. Vineeth Kumar does well as Shahjahan, bringing an interesting dynamic to the character of the outsider. His portrayal of an actor trying to escape his on-screen image is effective, though the film doesn’t delve deeply into his character’s emotional journey.

Anurag Kashyap, as the menacing arms dealer, adds an edge to the film, but his screen time is brief. While he plays his role well, his character lacks sufficient development. Many other characters, despite solid performances, are underused, leaving some of the film’s potential untapped.

The real charm of the film lies in the interactions between the club members. Their quirky personalities and humorous exchanges offer some lighthearted moments amidst the tension. However, the film's ensemble cast feels overstuffed, and many characters end up feeling one-dimensional due to the lack of focus on individual arcs.

Technicalities

Visually, Rifle Club is impressive. Aashiq Abu, who also takes on the role of cinematographer, captures the essence of the film’s setting with rich, atmospheric shots of the dense forest and the claustrophobic interiors of the club. The cinematography brings a sense of isolation and tension that complements the film’s action and drama.

The action sequences are another highlight. One of the most memorable moments is a high-speed motorcycle chase through the corridors of the bungalow, adding an exhilarating element to the film. The music, composed by Rex Vijayan, complements the visuals well, with a score that intensifies the film’s mood, enhancing the overall experience.

Analysis

While Rifle Club impresses with its visual flair and action choreography, the writing is its Achilles' heel. The film’s narrative feels hollow at times, struggling to develop its themes and characters beyond surface-level traits. Despite an intriguing premise, the screenplay doesn’t take full advantage of the potential conflict and drama.

The climax, in particular, is where the film falters. Despite an interesting build-up, the final confrontation feels anticlimactic and overly simplistic, especially when compared to the tension established earlier in the film. The witty dialogue and humorous moments help to keep things engaging, but they fail to mask the underlying weaknesses in the plot.

While the film succeeds in offering a stylish and entertaining viewing experience, it ultimately lacks the depth and substance that could have made it a standout thriller. The film’s potential is left untapped, with the focus on style overshadowing the need for more robust storytelling. Rifle Club is enjoyable in the moment, but its shortcomings in writing prevent it from becoming a truly memorable film.

Rating: 2.5/5