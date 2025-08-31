Rihanna marks 20 years in music: A journey of hits and gratitude

Global music icon Rihanna is celebrating a monumental milestone—20 years since she first burst onto the music scene. The Barbadian singer, who made her debut with the chartbuster “Pon de Replay” in 2005, took to social media to commemorate two decades of an illustrious career that has transformed her into one of the world’s most influential entertainers and entrepreneurs.

On her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Rihanna shared a nostalgic video montage capturing key moments from her professional and personal journey. Accompanying the video was a heartfelt note in which the singer reflected on her remarkable career and extended gratitude to those who stood by her side.

“20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music! So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way. I’m forever grateful to all of you. Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far! I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you!” she wrote.

The multi-faceted star also paid tribute to her fans and teams who have been with her through the years. “Thank you for the greatest first 20 years ever! 20 years of the most loyal, die-hard fans, 20 years of hardworking teams, lessons, unforgettable experiences and accomplishments, and my family being my number one support system… to all the people who said yes to me and gave me a chance before it was ‘cool’—20 years worth of thanks to you!” she added, before giving credit to her faith: “I thank God, He’s been very generous to me and the Glory belongs to Him! #R20.”

Over the last two decades, Rihanna has redefined pop culture. With nine Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, and an Academy Award nomination, her artistry continues to resonate worldwide. Beyond music, her business ventures—most notably her beauty and fashion empire—have propelled her net worth to an estimated $1.4 billion, cementing her status as a global powerhouse.

From hit singles to entrepreneurial triumphs, Rihanna’s 20-year journey is a testament to her talent, resilience, and unwavering connection with her fans.