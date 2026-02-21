Rihanna says her long-awaited new album will have no genre

Los Angeles: International pop superstar Rihanna has given fresh insight into her much-anticipated ninth studio album, revealing that the project will defy traditional music categories and have “no genre”, as fans continue waiting more than a decade after her last release.

In a wide-ranging interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Rihanna addressed persistent speculation about the musical direction of her next body of work, dismissing past rumours that it would be a reggae-focused record. She said the sound for the forthcoming album wasn’t defined by any specific genre, a creative choice she described as key to waiting until the work felt right. “There’s no genre now. That’s why I waited,” she told the magazine.

The singer explained that previous attempts to complete the album did not align with her artistic evolution, and she scrapped various ideas because they “weren’t me” or didn’t reflect her growth. She added that after being away from the spotlight for several years, she wanted her new music to “count” and show fans “the worth in the wait”.

Rihanna’s last full studio album was 2016’s Anti, which marked a decade of no new albums and remains one of her most acclaimed works. Over the years, she has continued to release occasional singles and soundtrack tracks, and in 2025 put out “Friend of Mine” for a major animated film, but no full project has emerged since Anti.

The global star has also been busy outside of music, building her beauty and fashion empires and raising her young family with partner A$AP Rocky. Despite the prolonged wait, Rihanna said she feels optimistic about her forthcoming work and is committed to producing something that reflects her artistic identity rather than conforming to current trends.