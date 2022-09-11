RIP Krishnam Raju: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan Tej, Nani And A Few Other Tollywood Actors Dropped Condolence Messages…
- Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Krishna, Junior NTR and a few other actors visited Krishnam Raju’s house and paid tribute to the rebel star.
- Krishnam Raju garu passed away this morning at the age of 83!
Even a few young actors like Nani, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and a few others dropped condolences messages on social media mourning for the loss of the rebel star… Take a look!
Ram Charan Tej
SS Rajamouli
His tweet reads, "Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's demise. One of the pioneer personalities of TFI, who craved unique work which got him the title of "Rebel Star." I will forever cherish my memories with him. He was a magnanimous visionary who always spoke highly of Telugu Cinema. His immese contribution to TFI is irreplaceable."
Nivetha Thomas
Pooja Hegde
She shared a pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "Sad to hear this news today. Will always remember him as this warm person, full of life and energy. Sending love and light to his family in these tough times Om shanti".
Director Radha Krishna
Krishnam Raju was last seen in his movie essaying a cameo role in this Prabhas love tale. Thus, filmmaker shared a pic of from the movie and wrote, "We rarely come across legendary personalities like Sri Krishnam Raju garu!! He didn't just leave us his cinematic legacy, but also a life of morals and dedication towards art!! I'm eternally blessed to have worked with such great man #Omshanthi swargiya Krishnam Raju gaaru".
SS Thaman
He shared a young-age pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "We lost a great Actor & A lovely Human Being Shri #RebelStarKrishnamRaju Gaaru. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & Dear Prabhas Anna #StayStrong Anna #KrishnamRajuLivesOn".
Naveen Polishetty
He shared a pic from some event and wrote, "Just now I received the news of the sudden demise of #KrishnamRajuGaru. And my mind immediately went to the first time I met him with Prabhas annaya.What a delightful person he was. I was in awe of his energy and aura. My condolences to the entire family. My prayers are with them".
Karthikeya
He also shared a rare pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "It was quite shocking to know about the sudden demise of legendary actor #KrishnamRaju garu. He's been an inspiration through in Cinema and beyond as a person. May your soul Rest in Peace Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to #Prabhas garu & entire family!!"
Sundeep Kishan
Adivi Sesh
Nani
Director Meher Ramesh
He shared a pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "ఎప్పుడూ చెరగని చిరునవ్వు తో వుండే మన రెబెల్ స్టార్ కృష్ణంరాజు గారు ఇక లేరు గొప్ప నటుడి గా,గోపికృష్ణ మూవీస్ నిర్మాత గా, కేంద్ర మంత్రి గా పనిచేసిన అజాత శత్రువు అందరిని ఎంతో ప్రేమ గా,ఆప్యాయం గా చూసుకున్న విశాల హృదయులు వారి పవిత్ర ఆత్మ కి శ్రద్ధాంజలి #RIPKRISHNAMRAJUGARU".
SLV Cinemas
Simran
Vennela Kishore
Director Anil Ravipudi
Gopi Mohan
He shared a pic of the rebel star and wrote, "రెబల్ స్టార్ శ్రీ కృష్ణంరాజు గారు ఇక లేరు అన్న వార్త నాకు మింగుడు పడడం లేదు. నటుడిగా,నిర్మాతగా,కేంద్ర మంత్రిగా వారి సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయం. నటుడు ప్రభాస్ కి గైడింగ్ ఫోర్స్ ఆయన. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు,ప్రభాస్ గారికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. సినీ ఇండస్ట్రీ రారాజుకు అశ్రు నివాళులు. ఓం శాంతి".
Rakul Preet Singh
Ssharadh Chandra Tadimeti
Varun Tej Konidela
Actress Jayasudha
She shared a pic from Krishnam Raju's movie and wrote, "A friend to everyone… Golden heart .. #KrishnamRaju garu We are with you, family #Prabhas".
Allu Arjun
Actor Rajasekhar
Even a few Tollywood actors visisted Krishnam Raju's home to pay tribute to the rebel star…
Naveen Polishetty is seen paying his tribute to Krishnam Raju…
Allu Arjun consoled Prabhas…
Even actor Krishna also paid a tribute to his co-star Krishnam Raju and turned emotional!
Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram also consoled Prabhas…
The NBK 107th movie team also mourned for a few seconds in order to pay tribute to the rebel star in Turkey!
Chiranjeevi also consoled Prabhas and turned emotional!
Pawan Kalyan is also seen at Krishnam Raju's residence!
Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt, K Raghavendra Rao and others paid tribute to the iconic actor!
Mahesh Babu…
Details of Krishnam Raju's last rites… "కృష్ణంరాజు గారి అంత్యక్రియలు రేపు మధ్యాహ్నం 1 గంటకు చేవెళ్ల, మొయినాబాద్ దగ్గర లోని కనక మామిడి ఫామ్ హౌస్ లో జరుగుతాయి. ఇంటినుండి ఉదయం 11:30 గంటలకు ఆయన పార్థివదేహం బయలుదేరుతుంది."
RIP Krishnam Raju garu…