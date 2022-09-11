  • Menu
RIP Krishnam Raju: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan Tej, Nani And A Few Other Tollywood Actors Dropped Condolence Messages…

  • Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Krishna, Junior NTR and a few other actors visited Krishnam Raju’s house and paid tribute to the rebel star.
  • Krishnam Raju garu passed away this morning at the age of 83!

Tollywood's rebel star Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83 and shocked the whole film industry. He breathed his last today in the wee hours at a private hospital. Reportedly, he was with a couple of health issues since last month and was kept on ventilator since then. His sudden demise left Prabhas teary-eyed and he also shared his grief with most of the Tollywood actors and politicians who paid a visit to Krishnam Raju's house.

Even a few young actors like Nani, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and a few others dropped condolences messages on social media mourning for the loss of the rebel star… Take a look!

Ram Charan Tej



SS Rajamouli



His tweet reads, "Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's demise. One of the pioneer personalities of TFI, who craved unique work which got him the title of "Rebel Star." I will forever cherish my memories with him. He was a magnanimous visionary who always spoke highly of Telugu Cinema. His immese contribution to TFI is irreplaceable."

Nivetha Thomas



Pooja Hegde



She shared a pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "Sad to hear this news today. Will always remember him as this warm person, full of life and energy. Sending love and light to his family in these tough times Om shanti".

Director Radha Krishna



Krishnam Raju was last seen in his movie essaying a cameo role in this Prabhas love tale. Thus, filmmaker shared a pic of from the movie and wrote, "We rarely come across legendary personalities like Sri Krishnam Raju garu!! He didn't just leave us his cinematic legacy, but also a life of morals and dedication towards art!! I'm eternally blessed to have worked with such great man #Omshanthi swargiya Krishnam Raju gaaru".

SS Thaman



He shared a young-age pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "We lost a great Actor & A lovely Human Being Shri #RebelStarKrishnamRaju Gaaru. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & Dear Prabhas Anna #StayStrong Anna #KrishnamRajuLivesOn".

Naveen Polishetty



He shared a pic from some event and wrote, "Just now I received the news of the sudden demise of #KrishnamRajuGaru. And my mind immediately went to the first time I met him with Prabhas annaya.What a delightful person he was. I was in awe of his energy and aura. My condolences to the entire family. My prayers are with them".

Karthikeya



He also shared a rare pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "It was quite shocking to know about the sudden demise of legendary actor #KrishnamRaju garu. He's been an inspiration through in Cinema and beyond as a person. May your soul Rest in Peace Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to #Prabhas garu & entire family!!"

Sundeep Kishan



Adivi Sesh



Nani



Director Meher Ramesh



He shared a pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "ఎప్పుడూ చెరగని చిరునవ్వు తో వుండే మన రెబెల్ స్టార్ కృష్ణంరాజు గారు ఇక లేరు గొప్ప నటుడి గా,గోపికృష్ణ మూవీస్ నిర్మాత గా, కేంద్ర మంత్రి గా పనిచేసిన అజాత శత్రువు అందరిని ఎంతో ప్రేమ గా,ఆప్యాయం గా చూసుకున్న విశాల హృదయులు వారి పవిత్ర ఆత్మ కి శ్రద్ధాంజలి #RIPKRISHNAMRAJUGARU".

SLV Cinemas



Simran



Vennela Kishore



Director Anil Ravipudi



Gopi Mohan



He shared a pic of the rebel star and wrote, "రెబల్ స్టార్ శ్రీ కృష్ణంరాజు గారు ఇక లేరు అన్న వార్త నాకు మింగుడు పడడం లేదు. నటుడిగా,నిర్మాతగా,కేంద్ర మంత్రిగా వారి సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయం. నటుడు ప్రభాస్ కి గైడింగ్ ఫోర్స్ ఆయన. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు,ప్రభాస్ గారికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. సినీ ఇండస్ట్రీ రారాజుకు అశ్రు నివాళులు. ఓం శాంతి".

Rakul Preet Singh




Ssharadh Chandra Tadimeti



Varun Tej Konidela



Actress Jayasudha



She shared a pic from Krishnam Raju's movie and wrote, "A friend to everyone… Golden heart .. #KrishnamRaju garu We are with you, family #Prabhas".

Allu Arjun



Actor Rajasekhar



Even a few Tollywood actors visisted Krishnam Raju's home to pay tribute to the rebel star…



Naveen Polishetty is seen paying his tribute to Krishnam Raju…



Allu Arjun consoled Prabhas…



Even actor Krishna also paid a tribute to his co-star Krishnam Raju and turned emotional!



Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram also consoled Prabhas…



The NBK 107th movie team also mourned for a few seconds in order to pay tribute to the rebel star in Turkey!



Chiranjeevi also consoled Prabhas and turned emotional!



Pawan Kalyan is also seen at Krishnam Raju's residence!



Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt, K Raghavendra Rao and others paid tribute to the iconic actor!



Mahesh Babu…



Details of Krishnam Raju's last rites… "కృష్ణంరాజు గారి అంత్యక్రియలు రేపు మధ్యాహ్నం 1 గంటకు చేవెళ్ల, మొయినాబాద్ దగ్గర లోని కనక మామిడి ఫామ్ హౌస్ లో జరుగుతాయి. ఇంటినుండి ఉదయం 11:30 గంటలకు ఆయన పార్థివదేహం బయలుదేరుతుంది."

RIP Krishnam Raju garu…

