RIP Krishnam Raju: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan Tej, Nani And A Few Other Tollywood Actors Dropped Condolence Messages…

Tollywood's rebel star Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83 and shocked the whole film industry. He breathed his last today in the wee hours at a private hospital. Reportedly, he was with a couple of health issues since last month and was kept on ventilator since then. His sudden demise left Prabhas teary-eyed and he also shared his grief with most of the Tollywood actors and politicians who paid a visit to Krishnam Raju's house.

Even a few young actors like Nani, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and a few others dropped condolences messages on social media mourning for the loss of the rebel star… Take a look!

It was quite saddening to hear the news of Krishnam Raju Garu passing away.

His work for cinema and society will always be cherished..

May his soul rest is peace.

My condolences to his family, friends and fans 🙏 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 11, 2022





Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's demise. One of the pioneer personalities of TFI, who craved unique work which got him the title of "Rebel Star." — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 11, 2022





His tweet reads, "Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's demise. One of the pioneer personalities of TFI, who craved unique work which got him the title of "Rebel Star." I will forever cherish my memories with him. He was a magnanimous visionary who always spoke highly of Telugu Cinema. His immese contribution to TFI is irreplaceable."

Deepest condolences to the family.. Rest in peace Krishnam Raju garu. Praying — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) September 11, 2022





Sad to hear this news today. Will always

remember him as this warm person, full of life and energy. Sending love and light to his family in these tough times 😔Om shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TRdhDCJl4J — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) September 11, 2022





She shared a pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "Sad to hear this news today. Will always remember him as this warm person, full of life and energy. Sending love and light to his family in these tough times Om shanti".

We rarely come across legendary personalities like Sri Krishnam Raju garu!! He didn't just leave us his cinematic legacy, but also a life of morals and dedication towards art!! I'm eternally blessed to have worked with such great man #Omshanthi swargiya Krishnam Raju gaaru 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/E2Ij88WTEG — Radha Krishna (@director_radhaa) September 11, 2022





Krishnam Raju was last seen in his movie essaying a cameo role in this Prabhas love tale. Thus, filmmaker shared a pic of from the movie and wrote, "We rarely come across legendary personalities like Sri Krishnam Raju garu!! He didn't just leave us his cinematic legacy, but also a life of morals and dedication towards art!! I'm eternally blessed to have worked with such great man #Omshanthi swargiya Krishnam Raju gaaru".

We lost a great Actor & A lovely Human Being Shri #RebelStarKrishnamRaju Gaaru



My heartfelt condolences to his family members & Dear Prabhas Anna #StayStrong Anna #KrishnamRajuLivesOn pic.twitter.com/jAmKEvHY8A — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 11, 2022





He shared a young-age pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "We lost a great Actor & A lovely Human Being Shri #RebelStarKrishnamRaju Gaaru. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & Dear Prabhas Anna #StayStrong Anna #KrishnamRajuLivesOn".

Just now I received the news of the sudden demise of #KrishnamRajuGaru. And my mind immediately went to the first time I met him with Prabhas annaya.What a delightful person he was. I was in awe of his energy and aura. My condolences to the entire family. My prayers are with them pic.twitter.com/02NzoowlRU — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) September 11, 2022





He shared a pic from some event and wrote, "Just now I received the news of the sudden demise of #KrishnamRajuGaru. And my mind immediately went to the first time I met him with Prabhas annaya.What a delightful person he was. I was in awe of his energy and aura. My condolences to the entire family. My prayers are with them".

It was quite shocking to know about the sudden demise of legendary actor #KrishnamRaju garu 🙏🏼



He's been an inspiration through in Cinema and beyond as a person. May your soul Rest in Peace Om Shanti🙏🏼



My deepest condolences to #Prabhas garu & entire family!! pic.twitter.com/3Btp7Gb5b0 — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) September 11, 2022





He also shared a rare pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "It was quite shocking to know about the sudden demise of legendary actor #KrishnamRaju garu. He's been an inspiration through in Cinema and beyond as a person. May your soul Rest in Peace Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to #Prabhas garu & entire family!!"

Rest In Peace Krishnam Raju garu, the Rebel Star. You were always extremely kind and affectionate to me. My condolences to aunty, Prabhas garu, Praseedha and the rest of the family. — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) September 11, 2022





Thank you for all the memories sir. Honoured to have shared screen space with you. Rest in peace krishnam raju gaaru 🙏🏼

Strength and condolences to Prabhas anna and family. — Nani (@NameisNani) September 11, 2022





He shared a pic of Krishnam Raju and wrote, "ఎప్పుడూ చెరగని చిరునవ్వు తో వుండే మన రెబెల్ స్టార్ కృష్ణంరాజు గారు ఇక లేరు గొప్ప నటుడి గా,గోపికృష్ణ మూవీస్ నిర్మాత గా, కేంద్ర మంత్రి గా పనిచేసిన అజాత శత్రువు అందరిని ఎంతో ప్రేమ గా,ఆప్యాయం గా చూసుకున్న విశాల హృదయులు వారి పవిత్ర ఆత్మ కి శ్రద్ధాంజలి #RIPKRISHNAMRAJUGARU".

Saddened by the demise of Shri Krishnam Raju Garu.

He was one of the strongest pillars of our industry and always worked for its welfare. His deeds will continue to inspire us.

Peace and strength to his family, friends and well wishers.

Rest in peace, sir. pic.twitter.com/skaSiwJqC1 — SLV Cinemas (@SLVCinemasOffl) September 11, 2022





Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more...My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time.

Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) September 11, 2022





😞😞🙏🙏Our beloved Rebel Star will be remembered fondly forever. Sincere condolences to friends & family.

OmShanthi🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LHzBPRkXLq — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) September 11, 2022





Deeply Saddened by the sudden demise of #KrishnamRaju garu.



May his soul rest in peace! 🙏🏻



My heartfelt condolences to Prabhas garu and his family. — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 11, 2022





He shared a pic of the rebel star and wrote, "రెబల్ స్టార్ శ్రీ కృష్ణంరాజు గారు ఇక లేరు అన్న వార్త నాకు మింగుడు పడడం లేదు. నటుడిగా,నిర్మాతగా,కేంద్ర మంత్రిగా వారి సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయం. నటుడు ప్రభాస్ కి గైడింగ్ ఫోర్స్ ఆయన. వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు,ప్రభాస్ గారికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి. సినీ ఇండస్ట్రీ రారాజుకు అశ్రు నివాళులు. ఓం శాంతి".

Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of Krishnam raju Garu .. strength and condolences to the family 💔 May his soul RIP 🙏🏻 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 11, 2022







Rebel star krishnam Raju garu no more 💔.

Om shanti 🙏🏻.

Huge loss to the TFI.#RebelStar pic.twitter.com/Bt5vxyVEYz — Ssharadh chandra Tadimeti (@Ssharadhchandra) September 11, 2022





You will be truly missed and always remembered sir.



Strength & Prayers to the Family.

Om shanti!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LwJ0yzPCjj — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) September 11, 2022





A friend to everyone..

Golden heart ..#KrishnamRaju garu 🙏🙏🙏

We are with you, family 🤍#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/bFP2kMpoPu — Dr Jayasudha Kapoor (@JSKapoor1234) September 11, 2022





She shared a pic from Krishnam Raju's movie and wrote, "A friend to everyone… Golden heart .. #KrishnamRaju garu We are with you, family #Prabhas".

Extremely saddened to learn about the sudden passing of Krishnam Raju garu. His contribution to the film industry was immense. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans . May his soul rest in peace. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 11, 2022





Unable to fathom this news. Krishnam Raju Garu has been very dear to me and my family, a huge support ...

A man with a golden heart.

We will miss you,

Rest in peace sir — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) September 11, 2022





Even a few Tollywood actors visisted Krishnam Raju's home to pay tribute to the rebel star…









Naveen Polishetty is seen paying his tribute to Krishnam Raju…





.@alluarjun visited #Prabhas and his family to personally pay his condolences on the sudden demise of #KrishnamRaju garu. He recalled the rich contribution of the Rebel Star to the industry#RIPKrishnamRajuGaru pic.twitter.com/v59Lot8AZC — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) September 11, 2022





Allu Arjun consoled Prabhas…









Even actor Krishna also paid a tribute to his co-star Krishnam Raju and turned emotional!









Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram also consoled Prabhas…





Team #NBK107 mourns the untimely demise of Shri. #KrishnamRaju garu at the shooting spot in Turkey!



The team also expressed their deep grief & sends out hearty condolences to the family at the time of sorrow. @shrutihaasan @MeGopichand @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/E6VLgOLG5B — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) September 11, 2022





The NBK 107th movie team also mourned for a few seconds in order to pay tribute to the rebel star in Turkey!









Chiranjeevi also consoled Prabhas and turned emotional!









Pawan Kalyan is also seen at Krishnam Raju's residence!





Telugu Cinema fraternity paying their final tributes to the Legendary #KrishnamRajuGaru #RIPKrishnamRajuGaru pic.twitter.com/s0n1SI2T37 — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) September 11, 2022





Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt, K Raghavendra Rao and others paid tribute to the iconic actor!









Mahesh Babu…





కృష్ణంరాజు గారి అంత్యక్రియలు రేపు మధ్యాహ్నం 1 గంటకు చేవెళ్ల, మొయినాబాద్ దగ్గర లోని కనక మామిడి ఫామ్ హౌస్ లో జరుగుతాయి.ఇంటినుండి ఉదయం 11:30 గంటలకు ఆయన పార్థివదేహం బయలుదేరుతుంది.#RIPKrishnamRajuGaru — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) September 11, 2022





Details of Krishnam Raju's last rites… "కృష్ణంరాజు గారి అంత్యక్రియలు రేపు మధ్యాహ్నం 1 గంటకు చేవెళ్ల, మొయినాబాద్ దగ్గర లోని కనక మామిడి ఫామ్ హౌస్ లో జరుగుతాయి. ఇంటినుండి ఉదయం 11:30 గంటలకు ఆయన పార్థివదేహం బయలుదేరుతుంది."

RIP Krishnam Raju garu…