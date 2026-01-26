“Rise of Gana” lyrical video song released from Sudigali Sudheer’s ‘G.O.A.T (Goat)’

Popular comedian Sudigali Sudheer is playing the lead role in the upcoming film ‘G.O.A.T (Goat)’, subtitled “Greatest Of All Times.” The film features Divya Bharathi as the heroine and is directed by Vedavyas. It is jointly produced by Mahateja Creations and Jaishnav Productions, with Chandrasekhar Reddy Mogulla serving as the producer.

The movie is currently in post-production and is scheduled for release in February. Recently, the teaser and songs from the film received an unexpected and overwhelming response. Now, the film’s team has released the “Rise of Gana” lyrical video on Monday. The song was unveiled at an event held at CMR Engineering College.

The track, composed by Leon James with lyrics by Kasarla Shyam, is expected to be a powerful mass number that highlights the hero’s character. The visuals and lyrics are said to be highly appealing.

Speaking on the occasion, the producer said the film is being made on a grand scale without any compromise on the budget and will be technically superior. He expressed confidence that the movie will mark a milestone in Sudigali Sudheer’s career. He added that every frame will be visually impressive and assured that it will thoroughly entertain audiences.