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Rishab Shetty joins cast of ‘The Pride of Bharat-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’
In Short
T-Series and Sandeep Singh join forces with Rishab Shetty for two-part historical film 'The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj', starting shoot in early 2027.
T-Series teams up with Rishab Shetty and filmmaker-producer Sandeep Singh for its ambitious two-part historical film "The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj". The film will begin shooting in early 2027 and pre-production work is currently underway.
Rishab Shetty was gifted with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Producer Bhushan Kumar to signify the respect and reverence for the historical icon.
Directed by Sandeep Singh, the film will showcase the military prowess and tactical genius of Shivaji Maharaj. This includes his historic battles, struggles and his dream of Swarajya. The makers want to give the audience a grand cinematic experience to showcase lesser known stories of the legendary Maratha king.
"The project is a big responsibility for us. We are proud to showcase Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy and share an inspiring story with the world. We are confident that Rishab Shetty’s presence on screen will give life to the bravery and leadership of this legendary king," said Bhushan Kumar.
The project is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film has been written by Rishi Virmani and Sandeep Singh. Co-producers include Rishab Shetty, Shiv Chanana and KabiirSadanand.
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