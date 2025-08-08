Rishton ka drama, thodi nok-jhok, aur poora laughter blast, this Saturday on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show!

On 9th August, The Great Indian Kapil Show celebrates Rakshabandhan with the kind of sibling masti only Bollywood can deliver, sweet, savage, and thoda masala maarke! This Saturday on The Great Indian Kapil Show, it is siblings uncensored as Shilpa and Shamita Shetty and Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem walk in, rakhis in hand and filters left far behind.

From Shilpa declaring she’s better than her 90s self to teasing Shamita about her dating track record, it’s all love, with a generous side of laughter. Shamita says that it is difficult to find love, and Shilpa just wants her to swipe right on someone with brains and biceps.

Huma comes armed with a jumbo rakhi for Kapil, because someone’s gotta tie down our favourite inhouse aashiq aka Kapil. As for her sibling bond with Saqib? Equal parts wholesome and hilarious especially when he admits he hides some things from his behena when necessary, and she calls him her best friend and worst wingman.

Fan proposals, brutal burns, and Sunil Grover’s “Laila” moment? Check, check, and dhamaal check. Add a dance-off, dating apps, and Shilpa wondering if someone’s brother is age-appropriate for Shamita, and you’ve got a Rakshabandhan episode that’s filmy and funny in equal measure.

Emotions, entertainment, aur embarrassing secrets, sab kuch milega! Because kya fayda Rakhi ka, agar bhai-behen ki taang khichaai na ho sabke saamne?