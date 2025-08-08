Live
- Boult Rolls Out Bold New Identity ‘GOBOULT’ to fuel Premium Play, Targets 1000cr Goal this year, 10x Retail Expansion, and Global Push
- Rolls-Royce to scale-up capabilities in India including MRO partnerships and supply chain, aligned to India-UK CETA and Defence industrial roadmap
- ELSS funds: A holistic view
- Best Practices for Managing Windows 10 End of Life Securely
- China Greets News of PM Modi’s Planned SCO Summit Trip
- LIVE: Israel Set to Take Gaza City, Displacing Thousands as Famine Deepens
- EC Rebuts Rahul Gandhi’s Allegation of Fake Voters in Bengaluru
- Diplomatic discussions held on rescue of 17 Nepali citizens affected by Uttarakhand floods: Oli
- SIT Probes New Site Near Dharmasthala Following Fresh Tip-off in Mass Grave Case
- Jain Community Lodges Complaint Over Offensive Social Media Remarks Against Monks
Rishton ka drama, thodi nok-jhok, aur poora laughter blast, this Saturday on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show!
Kapil gets tied down (literally), Saqib dances with his new love interest, and Shilpa outs Shamita’s dating history, all in one spicy siblings episode
On 9th August, The Great Indian Kapil Show celebrates Rakshabandhan with the kind of sibling masti only Bollywood can deliver, sweet, savage, and thoda masala maarke! This Saturday on The Great Indian Kapil Show, it is siblings uncensored as Shilpa and Shamita Shetty and Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem walk in, rakhis in hand and filters left far behind.
From Shilpa declaring she’s better than her 90s self to teasing Shamita about her dating track record, it’s all love, with a generous side of laughter. Shamita says that it is difficult to find love, and Shilpa just wants her to swipe right on someone with brains and biceps.
Huma comes armed with a jumbo rakhi for Kapil, because someone’s gotta tie down our favourite inhouse aashiq aka Kapil. As for her sibling bond with Saqib? Equal parts wholesome and hilarious especially when he admits he hides some things from his behena when necessary, and she calls him her best friend and worst wingman.
Fan proposals, brutal burns, and Sunil Grover’s “Laila” moment? Check, check, and dhamaal check. Add a dance-off, dating apps, and Shilpa wondering if someone’s brother is age-appropriate for Shamita, and you’ve got a Rakshabandhan episode that’s filmy and funny in equal measure.
Emotions, entertainment, aur embarrassing secrets, sab kuch milega! Because kya fayda Rakhi ka, agar bhai-behen ki taang khichaai na ho sabke saamne?
The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming this Saturday, 9th August, only on Netflix.