RJ Mahvash channels real-life emotions in new corporate drama Pyar Paisa Profit on Amazon MX Player

Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming platform, continues to make waves in the Indian OTT space with its latest release, Pyar Paisa Profit. The 20-episode corporate drama is already generating buzz among viewers for its relatable storyline, strong performances and emotional authenticity.

Based on Durjoy Dutta’s bestselling novel Now That You’re Rich, Let’s Fall in Love, the series delves into the intense world of venture capital through the eyes of four ambitious professionals navigating the chaos of work, ambition and love in Mumbai. Directed by Prashant Singh, the show features Mihir Ahuja, RJ Mahvash, Pratik Yadav, Shivangi Khedkar, Nitish Sharma and Naman Upadhyaya in key roles.

RJ Mahvash, who plays Garima, brings a layered performance to the screen, drawing inspiration from her own personal experiences. Speaking about what attracted her to the role, she said, “What instantly pulled me toward my character Garima was how much of myself I saw in her. She’s independent, driven, and determined to prove she can make it on her own terms—all while balancing emotional vulnerability.”

Reflecting on her own time in the corporate world, Mahvash added, “I have been through something similar. Back when I was working in the corporate space, I’d often find myself emotionally invested in people and workplace dynamics. But over time, I learned that being too available or too nice can sometimes lead to people taking you for granted. That fine balance—staying kind yet firm, and knowing when to say no politely, is something I’ve always struggled with, and that’s exactly what I see in Garima.”

Pyar Paisa Profit offers a blend of youthful energy and emotional complexity, portraying characters who are both aspirational and flawed. It explores themes of self-worth, resilience, and navigating adult relationships, all set against the backdrop of the demanding corporate world.

The series is now available to stream for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player, which is accessible via mobile apps, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.