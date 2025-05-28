RJ Mahvash reveals emotional toll of filming intense scene in ‘Pyar Paisa Profit’

Amazon MX Player, the free streaming arm of Amazon, continues to make waves in India’s OTT landscape with its fresh and relatable storytelling. One of its most talked-about recent releases, Pyar Paisa Profit, adapted from Durjoy Datta’s novel Now That You’re Rich, Let’s Fall in Love, has quickly become a standout thanks to its compelling narrative and strong performances.

Directed by Prashant Singh, the series centers on the intertwined lives of four young professionals—Abhijeet, Saurabh, Shruti, and Garima—as they juggle demanding careers and emotional dilemmas in the ever-demanding cityscape of Mumbai. With a powerful ensemble cast including Mihir Ahuja, Pratik Yadav, Shivangi Khedkar, Nitish Sharma, Naman Upadhyaya, and radio star-turned-actor RJ Mahvash, the series has resonated deeply with audiences.

During a recent media interaction, RJ Mahvash opened up about a particularly grueling shoot that left a lasting emotional impact. “There’s this scene where my character breaks down on a balcony,” she explained. “I had to cry intensely twice—once indoors and then again outside. Being my debut web series, I wanted to challenge myself, so I experimented with method acting. I drew on a recent personal tragedy—the loss of a family member—to fuel the emotion.”

What happened next caught even her off guard.

“The grief I channeled felt so real that I couldn’t pull myself out of it, even after the director yelled ‘cut’. I broke down completely,” Mahvash said. “It turned into a panic attack. I was sobbing uncontrollably, and the atmosphere on set became heavy—several crew members were in tears too. It was an overwhelming moment.”

The actor called the experience both transformative and cautionary. “It was honestly embarrassing at the time,” she admitted. “That day I learned method acting isn't the right approach for me, at least for emotionally draining scenes. Now, I rely on switching in and out of character quickly—it’s healthier and more sustainable.”

Pyar Paisa Profit is currently streaming for free on Amazon MX Player, accessible via mobile apps, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Amazon’s shopping app.