Live
- After the Indo-Pacific, India, US to focus on cooperation in the Indian Ocean
- Mahela Jayawardena resigns as consultant coach of Sri Lanka Cricket
- West Bengal Cabinet Approves 552 New Vacancies
- ABVP urges Delhi University for centralised PG hostel allocation form
- T20 World Cup: Afghanistan’s march to semis is an ode to their courage and perseverance
- 98-day survey of MP’s Bhojshala complex ending, will ASI submit final report or seek extension?
- Centre seeks report from TN govt on claims that Foxconn doesn't hire married women at its iPhone plant
- Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in the squad for Zimbabwe tour
- MCA refutes media reports on clean chit to Byju’s, says probe is still on
- Bihar commerce body urges state govt to review non-residential taxes
Just In
Rohit Saraf joins Kamal Haasan, Ali Fazal in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’
Actor Rohit Saraf has joined Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal in 'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam.
Mumbai: Actor Rohit Saraf has joined Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal in 'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam.
"Rohit has already started shooting for the film and will be seen playing a key catalyst in the story,” revealed a source close to the development.
The source added: "Mani Ratnam is expected to wrap the shoot by August 2024. The makers are looking for a December release."
Details related to Rohit's role are still under wraps.
Rohit's latest release 'Ishq Visk Rebound' revolves around the lives of four youngsters who become entangled in friendship, love, and self-discovery.
He is also set to reprise his role as Rishi Shekhawat in 'Mismatched Season 3', besides being part of a Dharma Productions film titled 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.