Rohit Saraf joins Kamal Haasan, Ali Fazal in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Mumbai: Actor Rohit Saraf has joined Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal in 'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam.

"Rohit has already started shooting for the film and will be seen playing a key catalyst in the story,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source added: "Mani Ratnam is expected to wrap the shoot by August 2024. The makers are looking for a December release."

Details related to Rohit's role are still under wraps.

Rohit's latest release 'Ishq Visk Rebound' revolves around the lives of four youngsters who become entangled in friendship, love, and self-discovery.

He is also set to reprise his role as Rishi Shekhawat in 'Mismatched Season 3', besides being part of a Dharma Productions film titled 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.

