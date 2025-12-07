Roshan Mathew’s fiery FL from ‘Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies’ unveiled

The makers of director Adhvaith Nayar’s much-anticipated action entertainer Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies set social media ablaze on Sunday by unveiling a fierce first-look poster of actor Roshan Mathew. Marking a decade of the actor’s journey in cinema, the poster introduces him as Vetri, a character already generating buzz among fans.

The reveal comes at a time when expectations around the film have skyrocketed, especially after the recently released teaser. The teaser offered an explosive glimpse into Kerala’s vibrant yet chaotic wrestling culture — a world pulsating with raw energy, fierce rivalries, and the gritty charm of Fort Kochi.

Backed by Reel World Entertainment, the film is creatively driven by Shihan Shoukath, alongside Ritesh and Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan. First-time filmmaker Adhvaith Nayar directs the project, which promises a unique blend of street realism and stylized flamboyance rooted in Kerala’s wrestling traditions.

Speaking about the film, creative producer Shihan Shoukath previously shared that Chatha Pacha has grown from “a scrappy underdog idea into a full-blown world,” crafted with immense passion over two years. He described it as loud, emotional, chaotic, and genre-bending — combining grit, culture, and the kind of big-screen energy audiences have been missing.

Roshan Mathew echoed this excitement, calling Chatha Pacha unlike anything he has attempted before. He added that the film is a “uniquely mad idea” and hoped viewers would enjoy the wild universe the team has built.

Adding to the hype, the film marks the Malayalam cinema debut of legendary composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, who are crafting the soundtrack. The technical team features top-tier talent including cinematographer Anend C. Chandran, action choreographer Kalai Kingson, lyricist Vinayak Sasikumar, music director Mujeeb Majeed, editor Praveen Prabhakar, and screenwriter Sanoop Thykoodam.

With its dynamic world, powerful performances, and a celebrated technical crew, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is shaping up to be one of the most exciting films to watch out for.