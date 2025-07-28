Royal Stag BoomBox Originals Unveils Its Second Track ‘Sajna Mera’, with a unique collaboration of Melody and Hip Hop between Neeti Mohan, Panther and Ravator

Royal Stag BoomBox, the brand’s flagship music IP in collaboration with Universal Music Group, returns with a fresh line-up under Royal Stag BoomBox Originals — a unique format that fuses melody and hip-hop. Following a successful run with tracks like Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi, Hoodie, Mohabbat, and Imtihaan, the platform now drops its second original of this season, Sajna Mera — a powerful collaboration featuring Neeti Mohan, Panther, and Ravator.

After captivating audiences across multiple youth hubs over the last three years with high-energy on-ground experiences, Royal Stag BoomBox is back with its second season of boombox originals - soundtracks that celebrate the brand’s spirit of Living It Large. It continues to redefine India’s musical landscape — blending genres, voices, and cultures and creating The Original Sound Of Generation Large.

The soundtrack is a celebration of modern love — expressive, bold, and deeply personal. Sajna Mera captures the magnetic push and pulls between passion and emotion, where melody meets hip-hop in an all-new way. This track speaks to the kind of connections that define Generation Large — real, raw, and full of feelings.

Speaking about the track, Neeti Mohan said: "Sajna Mera is pure emotion wrapped in attitude — it's vibrant, heartfelt, and unapologetically bold. Collaborating with Panther and Ravator on this track was a fresh and exciting experience. Royal Stag BoomBox gave us the freedom to blend our styles and tell a modern love story through music, and that kind of creative space is truly empowering.”

Sharing his thoughts, Panther said: "From the very first session, we could feel that Sajna Mera had something special. There's incredible energy that comes from blending smooth vocals with rap, and collaborating with Neeti and Ravator took that fusion to another level. Royal Stag BoomBox is a platform made for artists who want to break new ground — and the song embodies exactly that spirit of innovation."

Adding his perspective, Ravator said: "With Sajna Mera, we set out to create more than just a song — we wanted to craft an experience. The collaboration flowed naturally, with each artist contributing their distinctive voice to the mix. Platforms like Royal Stag BoomBox are rare because they empower artists to take creative risks and stay true to their original vision."

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India said, “The universal language of music, has this remarkable power to unite people and create moments of pure magic. Royal Stag continues to celebrate music as its key youth passion pillar. With Royal Stag Boombox Originals we are set to elevate the experience with exciting new soundscape, blending the melodies of Bollywood with the pulsating beats of Hip-Hop, truly exemplifying the brand philosophy of Living It Large."

Commenting on the collaboration, Preeti Nayyar, SVP & Business Head - India & South Asia, UMG For Brands, says: “Royal Stag Boombox stands for bold expression and creative freedom to cross over from familiar sonic to discover new ones. At UMG for Brands, we are proud to support a platform that gives artists the space to experiment, blend genres, and create music that speaks to the youth. Royal Stag BoomBox Originals continues to bring together incredible voices from different musical worlds and turn them into unforgettable collaborations. It’s a true reflection of the evolving sound of India."

Music has long been a core passion pillar for Seagram’s Royal Stag, and today’s youth are increasingly drawn to bold, experimental sounds. While hip-hop continues to rise as a defining genre of this generation, Bollywood melodies remain deeply embedded in their cultural identity. Royal Stag BoomBox bridges these worlds—merging the timeless charm of Bollywood with the energy of hip-hop to spark the imagination of the youth. The second track from this fusion, Sajna Mera, is now live on YouTube, social media, and all major audio platforms.

Building on the buzz of ‘SIGH’, Royal Stag BoomBox Originals now amps up the energy with its second track of the season — Sajna Mera. With more exciting collaborations on the way, including Maybe by Armaan Malik and Ikka, this edition of Royal Stag BoomBox continues to celebrate bold musical expressions and the spirit of Living It Large.

Tune into ‘Sajna Mera’ on Royal Stag Live It Large YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwEaHacdBfY

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4ukjoPUoqNf0HLdHpIEIks?si=eb0d82aa2e9c4f22

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/tracks/B0FJ29XGR5?marketplaceId=A3K6Y4MI8GDYMT&musicTerritory=IN&ref=dm_sh_Pn4kYDc0zjVHhNtd6v1AiWYGh

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/in/album/sajna-mera-royal-stag-packaged-drinking-water-boombox/1827462398