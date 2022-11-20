RRR: Director SS Rajamouli Attends Governors Awards In Los Angeles

Tollywood's ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli once again proved his mettle worldwide with his last movie RRR. Having two ace actors of Telugu film industry Ram Charan and Junior NTR in one frame along with Bollywood's best stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as prominent characters, he showcased a complete fictional tale of Indian Independence movement. The makers already registered the movie for Oscars 2023 nominations and announced that the movie will be considered in total 13 categories. Off late, the filmmaker made his presence at Governors Awards in Los Angeles which is termed as a precursor event to the Oscars. Many celebrities receive honorary statuettes here and thus, his presence made the country proud. RRR movie also received positive reviews from eminent filmmakers like James Gunn and Scott Derrickson.

Here is a glimpse of SS Rajamouli at the prestigious event… He looked awesome sporting in a suit!

Well, 'The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Governors Awards' event was held on Saturday night and Cher, Tom Hanks, Ron Howard, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Jordan Peele, Jonathan Majors, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Aldis Hodge, Gabrielle Union, Jeremy Pope, Glen Powell, Angela Bassett, Margot Robbie and Jean Smart made their presence. The 'Back to the Future' actor Fox was honoured with the 'Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award' while Woody Harrelson introduced Fox through his speech… "Vulnerable, yes. A victim, never. An inspiration, always and the living breathing symbol and singular voice to help advance progress toward a cure. The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research so far has raised over $1 billion for the cause. Michael J. Fox sets the ultimate example of how to fight and how to live, and today he is as beloved for his activism as he is for his acting".

Accepting the award, Fox, said, "It has struck me that everything I've been given — success, my life with Tracy, my family had prepared me for this profound opportunity and responsibility. It was a gift".

The RRR movie also bagged the prestigious Saturn Award in the 'Best International Film' category. In his gratitude speech, filmmaker said, "I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We're super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for Baahubali: The Conclusion."

On the other hand, he spoke about Mahesh Babu's movie and said, "We just started writing the story couple of months back. I had plans to do an adventurous film from a long time. Indiana Jones is one of my all-time favourites".

He also added, "I wanted to do something like Indiana Jones and I am trying to figure out in that space. We are planning for an adventurous film and it is in the early writing stages".

Rajamouli's son Karthikeya also shared the pics from the venue on his Twitter page…

The father and son duo twinned in the black suits and looked cool!

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!