RRR Team Collaborates With IMAX And Drops An Amazing Poster

As of now, Prabhas's Radhe Shyam and Ram Charan & Junior NTR's RRR are the most-awaited movies of this month… The fans of these actors and the movie buffs are eagerly awaiting for the release from last year as the pandemic postponed the release date couple of times. But now, as everything is set, these movies will definitely entertain the audience and are all set to up the Tollywood cinema level to the Pan World! Off late, the makers of the RRR movie collaborated with IMAX and announced their deal dropping a special poster on social media…



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Experience India's biggest action-drama in IMAX! #RRRonMarch25th".

Both Rama Charan aka Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR aka Komaram Bheem are seen shaking their hands in the air with a fire background! It is just awesome and raised the expectations on the movie.

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. Well, it has Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR in the lead roles essaying the characters of Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem while Alia Bhatt will be seen as Sita and Olivia Morris will be seen as the love interest of NTR. Along with them, the movie also has an ensemble support cast of Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna and Edward Sonnenblick. The earlier released posters and videos showcased the best buddy bond between the lead actors Ram and Bheem and they will together fight for Independence in this fictional tale against the British.

RRR movie is all set to hit the screens on 25th March, 2022…