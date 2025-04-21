Ruchira Entertainments bags theatrical rights of Naveen Chandra’s ‘Eleven’

Renowned distributor N Sudhakar Reddy of Ruchira Entertainments has secured the theatrical rights for the highly-anticipated bilingual thriller Eleven, setting the stage for a gripping cinematic ride this summer. Headlined by the ever-versatile Naveen Chandra, the film is slated for a global release on May 16, promising a taut, investigative drama packed with suspense and adrenaline.

Helmed by debutant director Lokkesh Ajls—who previously worked with filmmaker Sundar C on projects like Kalakalappu 2, Vandha Rajavathaan Varuven, and Action—Eleven showcases a gripping narrative rooted in mystery and investigation. The film is produced by Ajmal Khan and Reyaa Hari under the AR Entertainment banner, known for critically lauded films such as Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal and Sembi.

Alongside Naveen Chandra, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Abhirami, Shashank, Reyaa Hari, Ravi Varma, and Kireeti Damaraju, all playing pivotal roles in the suspense-laden plot.

The technical crew of Eleven is equally formidable. With music by acclaimed composer D Imman, visuals by Bollywood-experienced cinematographer Karthik Ashokan, and crisp editing by National Award-winner Srikanth N.B., the film is crafted to keep audiences on edge throughout.