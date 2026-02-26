Ryan Coogler speaks on ‘Sinners’ success as film earns 16 Oscar nominations

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Ryan Coogler opened up about the historic Oscar recognition for his latest film Sinners, which has emerged as a major contender this awards season with a record-breaking 16 nominations.

For nearly a century, the Academy Awards had presented the Best Director honour without awarding it to a Black filmmaker. This year, that longstanding reality has once again come into focus, with Coogler earning a nomination and becoming only the seventh Black director to be recognised in the category.

The 39-year-old Oakland native joined a list that included John Singleton, Lee Daniels, Steve McQueen, Barry Jenkins, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee. None of them, however, secured a win in the category.

In an interview with a leading entertainment house, Coogler acknowledged the historic weight of the moment but said he consciously avoided dwelling on statistics that could dampen his passion. He explained that focusing too much on the numbers could lead to disillusionment and make one question the value of their work. Protecting his love for filmmaking, he said, remained his priority.

Coogler revealed that his journey into cinema had been deeply influenced by directors like Singleton and Lee. He recalled knowing what John Singleton and Spike Lee looked like before he even knew about Steven Spielberg, underscoring the powerful impact their work had on him during his formative years.

When Coogler attended the University of Southern California, he developed a close bond with the late John Singleton, who became both a mentor and a guiding force in his early career. Coogler said Singleton’s mentorship was instrumental in shaping his path, adding that the primary reason he chose USC was because of him. Singleton reportedly watched his short films and provided valuable guidance during those formative years.

Today, Coogler continues to carry that sense of responsibility into his professional life. Through his production company Proximity Media, which he runs alongside his wife Zinzi Evans and producer Sev Ohanian, he has sought to remain connected to the community while creating impactful stories.

With Sinners receiving widespread acclaim and multiple Oscar nominations, Coogler’s recognition marks another significant moment in the ongoing conversation about representation and diversity within the Academy Awards.