Sachin Khedekar recites a poem from director Feroz Abbas Khan’s powerful new play, ‘Hind 1957’
"Ye nazm akhri nazmon mein ho meri shayad
Issi ko mera mukammal bayan samjha jaye
Kuch aur samjhe na samjhe zamana parwah nahi
Main ghar kahoon to woh Hindostan samjha jaye.."
These stirring words grew even more poignant when veteran actor Sachin Khedekar recited them recently on social media. These poetic excerpts were from veteran theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan's new offering, 'Hind: 1957.' The poem penned by Abhishek Shukla captures the essence of the longing and belonging inherent in this powerful Indian version of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play ‘Fences.’
LINK TO THE POEM RECITED BY SACHIN KHEDEKAR: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DECv3u-TS7n/?igsh=cHIwYmo5YWFkcXVo
The wrenching family drama replete with intense confrontations and sweeping emotions will be staged from 2nd to 5th January at NMACC Studio theatre in Mumbai
Director Feroz Abbas Khan says, "At the heart of this story is a weary patriarch whose shattered dreams belie the inherent optimism of his sons. Even though he carries the excruciating burden of history and is no stranger to prejudice and discrimination, his children believe the future will be gentler, better. When their perspectives collide, painful secrets will unravel and the audience will be taken on an emotional roller coaster."
Headlined by Sachin Khedekar, it also stars Sonal Jha, Dadhi Pandey, Ankiit, Ravi Chahar and N K Pant. This Indian version by Vikas Bahari also features the exceptional production design and costumes by Muneesh Sappel, music by Piyush Kanojia and lighting design by Amogh Phadke.