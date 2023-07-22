‘Sagileti Katha’ movie shows the nativity of Rayalaseema

Debutants Raviteja Mahadasyam, Vishika Kota acting as a lead pair, director Rajashekhar Sudmoon is coming with a film 'Sagileti Katha'. Hero Navdeep, who is well known to everyone, presented this film in C- Space, jointly produced by Ashok Arts, Shade Entertainment. The film completed its post-production works and all set to hit screens.

Based on the dramatic events that take place among the characters in a village in the Rayalaseema region, they tried to reveal the emotions of each character realistically on the screen. This is a contemporary village drama, a story that revolves around the characters. Each character will be very natural and have a unique style. There is also a character for chicken in this film.

In languages like Malayalam, Tamil, they have celebrated their culture and tradition by telling many stories in cinema form. Through 'Sagileti Katha', we will also celebrate the nativity, culture and tradition of Rayalaseema by seeing the situations that come in the form of story in our AP, Telangana.

In the past, Shade Studios produced the film 'Kanabadutaledu' under their Shade Entertainment banner. Shade Studios, who always support new people, have now produced 'Sagileti Katha' as their second film in a beautiful village backdrop with new actors and technical team.

Hero Navdeep said that he is so proud to present this to the audience. The film unit announced that the trailer will be released on 31st of this month.