Saheb Malik and Vaidehi Chintan Desai Unveil a New Entertainer: Trailer Out for "Natvar Urfe NTR"

Saheb Malik and Vaidehi Chintan Desai have once again captivated the entertainment industry with the release of the trailer for their latest film, "Natvar Urfe NTR." The trailer has received an overwhelming response from both the industry and audiences alike, promising a delightful cinematic experience.

"Natvar Urfe NTR," presented by Shiv Art Productions and Saheb Malik Pictures, is set to hit theaters on August 9th. The film promises to be a captivating mix of family drama and humor, taking audiences on an adventure filled with laughter and heartfelt moments. Directed by Devesh Raval, the film is expected to offer a unique blend of entertainment that appeals to all age groups.

The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Chetan Daiya, Maulik Chauhan, Kalpana Gagdekar, Aanchal Shah, Ragi Jani, Archan Trivedi, Sonal Nair, Maddy Kava, Shivam Dave, Dhruvin Kumar, Rajpal Vaghela, Bhargav Parmar, Tapan Prajapati, Hitesh Thakar, Amar Kubawat, Kanishk Tejura, Haresh Dagia, Kamlesh Parmar, Ayush Soni, and Nishant Goswami. With such a diverse and skilled lineup, "Natvar Urfe NTR" is poised to deliver memorable performances that resonate with viewers.

The film is produced by Saheb Malik & Vaidehi Chintan Desai ensuring a high-quality production that meets audience expectations. The screenplay, written by Chetan Daiya, promises an engaging narrative that balances humor and emotion seamlessly.

The cinematography and editing, handled by Hiren Chitroda, aim to bring a visually stunning and well-paced film to the big screen. The music and original background score by Rohan Suthar, along with songs composed by Surjeet Singh, are set to elevate the film's emotional depth. Lyrics by Mahavirsinh Gadhvi and vocal performances by Arif Kalawant and Mahavirsinh Gadhvi add further richness to the soundtrack.

As the release date approaches, anticipation for "Natvar Urfe NTR" continues to grow, fueled by the positive reception of its trailer. With its engaging storyline, talented cast, and exceptional production values, the film is expected to be a major hit, offering audiences a perfect blend of comedy and drama.



