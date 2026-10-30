Sai Dharam Tej And Kiran Abbavaram Heap Praise On Rudravanam PS

Police Police, Batchmates, Brothers And Sisters, Resort, Varam, Heart Beat and many more… Well, all these web series are currently ruling the OTT platforms with their engaging plots. Be it crime, romance, family drama or the comedy plots, these web series have turned into the biggest entertainers in every household. And now, Naresh Agastya’s Rudravaram also joined this bandwagon and is all set to entertain the audience from today.

Rudravaram is currently streaming in ZEE 5 and has an ensemble cast of

• Naresh Agastya (as SI Shivakumar)

• Banerjee (as CI Venugopal)

• Shiva Alapati (as ASI Madhav)

• Sugli Siloni (as ASI Nirmala)

• Ramesh Konambhotla (as Head Constable Sundar)

• Sravani Reddy and Preeti Sundar

And coming to the essence of this story, it is a complete crime-based cop drama which revolves around honest police officer SI Shivakumar who is all set top dig out the truth behind three mysterious cases.

On the other hand, Tollywood’s popular actors Sai Dharam Tej and Kiran Abbavaram also heaped praises on this cop drama and created a buzz on social media with their tweets!

Kiran Abbavaram

Just watched Rudravaram PS and thoroughly enjoyed it. Impressive performances, strong technical values, and a gripping treatment make it a very satisfying watch. Heartfelt congratulations to the director, producers, and the entire ZEE5 team for delivering such a good thriller. 👏 @zee5south @srichakramovies #yellowflowers — Kiran Abbavaram (@Kiran_Abbavaram) October 30, 2026

This post reads, “Just watched Rudravaram PS and thoroughly enjoyed it. Impressive performances, strong technical values, and a gripping treatment make it a very satisfying watch. Heartfelt congratulations to the director, producers, and the entire ZEE5 team for delivering such a good thriller.”

Sai Dharam Tej

Just watched Rudravaram PS — one of the finest thrillers in recent times! A gripping narrative, powerful performances, and impressive technical values make it a compelling watch. Congratulations to the director, producers, and the entire team at ZEE5! @zee5south @srichakramovies #yellowflowers — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) October 30, 2026

This post reads, “Just watched Rudravaram PS — one of the finest thrillers in recent times! A gripping narrative, powerful performances, and impressive technical values make it a compelling watch. Congratulations to the director, producers, and the entire team at ZEE5! @zee5south @srichakramovies #yellowflowers”.

So guys, watch this new web series and drop your reviews in the comments section!