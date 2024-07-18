Sai Pallavi honored on the sets of ‘Tandel’ for Filmfare wins

Renowned actress Sai Pallavi has achieved an exceptional milestone by winning two Filmfare awards in the same year. At the 68th Filmfare Awards South 2023, she clinched the Best Actress Award for her performances in "Virata Parvam" and "Gargi," bringing her total Filmfare awards count to six. To celebrate this remarkable achievement, the team of the highly anticipated film "Tandel" honored Sai Pallavi on set.

Producer Allu Aravind, director Chandoo Mondeti, and the film unit congratulated her and marked the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony.

"Tandel," featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and presented by Allu Aravind. The film is produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner and is being made on a grand scale with a massive budget, aiming to set new technical benchmarks in the industry.

Both Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are taking on the most challenging roles of their careers in this film, appearing in de-glamorized avatars. Director ChandooMondeti has meticulously ensured that the getups, costumes, body language, and regional accents of the characters are authentic.

Top technicians are working on "Tandel," promising a mesmerizing cinematic experience. National award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad is crafting the music, while Shamdutt is handling the cinematography. The editing is managed by National Award winner Naveen Nooli, and SrinagendraTangala is overseeing the art department.

With its talented cast and crew, "Tandel" is set to provide an extraordinary visual and musical treat to audiences, making it one of the most awaited films of the year.