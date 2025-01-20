Saif Ali Khan Out of Danger After Knife Attack, Police Investigate Assailant’s Identity

Mumbai witnessed a shocking incident on January 16 when an unidentified individual broke into actor Saif Ali Khan's residence at around 2 AM. The intruder, after entering the house, got into a heated argument with one of the domestic staff members. Alerted by the commotion, Saif intervened to protect his family. This led to a confrontation between the actor and the intruder.

During the altercation, the assailant, in a fit of rage, attacked Saif with a knife, stabbing him six times. Reports indicate that the actor sustained severe injuries, and even one of the family's domestic helpers, identified as the children's nanny, suffered minor injuries during the attack.

The intruder fled the scene after the assault. Despite his injuries, Saif Ali Khan displayed remarkable presence of mind by arranging immediate medical attention. Accompanied by his son Taimur, Saif managed to reach Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. The auto driver’s prompt assistance played a crucial role in ensuring the actor received timely care.

At the hospital, doctors performed emergency surgery to remove a knife fragment lodged near Saif’s spine. Medical reports confirm that the actor is now out of danger, much to the relief of his family and fans. The nanny, who sustained minor injuries, was also treated and discharged the same day.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an extensive investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that the assailant might be from West Bengal, though authorities suspect he could also be a Bangladeshi national. No valid identification or Indian documents were found on the suspect, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dikshit Gedam.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Passport Act, and efforts are underway to track down the intruder. Authorities are also examining CCTV footage and seeking witnesses to gather more information.

In a heartening gesture, the auto driver who helped Saif has been rewarded ₹11,000 by a charitable organization for his timely action. Fans and well-wishers have lauded the driver for his selfless service.

The incident has raised concerns among people saying that if celebrity safety is at risk what about common people.