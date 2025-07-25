  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 7: ₹153.25 Crore in 6 Days, Biggest Romantic Hit of 2025

‘Saiyaara’ expands its theatrical presence from 800 to 2000 screens nationwide after crossing the ₹150 crore milestone, maintaining strong momentum at the box office
x

‘Saiyaara’ expands its theatrical presence from 800 to 2000 screens nationwide after crossing the ₹150 crore milestone, maintaining strong momentum at the box office

Highlights

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film Saiyaara is a huge hit at the box office. The romantic movie has earned ₹153.25 crore in just 6 days

Latest Bollywood flick Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring new actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is performing well at the box office.

It is now one of the highest-earning love stories in Bollywood.

The film made over ₹150 crore in just 6 days. Even on weekdays, the movie is earning good money.

Know how much it made each day:

Day-wise Earnings (India Net):

Day 1 (Friday): ₹21.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹26 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹35.75 crore

Day 4 (Monday): ₹24 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹25 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹21 crore

Total in 6 Days: ₹153.25 crore

On Thursday (Day 7), by morning 11 AM, the movie had already made ₹1.13 crore. It may earn ₹15–18 crore by the end of the day.

There is no big movie releasing this Friday, so Saiyaara will continue doing well. The next big movie, Son of Sardaar 2, is coming on August 1, so until then, Saiyaara has no big competition.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick