Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 7: ₹153.25 Crore in 6 Days, Biggest Romantic Hit of 2025
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film Saiyaara is a huge hit at the box office. The romantic movie has earned ₹153.25 crore in just 6 days
Latest Bollywood flick Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring new actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is performing well at the box office.
It is now one of the highest-earning love stories in Bollywood.
The film made over ₹150 crore in just 6 days. Even on weekdays, the movie is earning good money.
Know how much it made each day:
Day-wise Earnings (India Net):
Day 1 (Friday): ₹21.5 crore
Day 2 (Saturday): ₹26 crore
Day 3 (Sunday): ₹35.75 crore
Day 4 (Monday): ₹24 crore
Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹25 crore
Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹21 crore
Total in 6 Days: ₹153.25 crore
On Thursday (Day 7), by morning 11 AM, the movie had already made ₹1.13 crore. It may earn ₹15–18 crore by the end of the day.
There is no big movie releasing this Friday, so Saiyaara will continue doing well. The next big movie, Son of Sardaar 2, is coming on August 1, so until then, Saiyaara has no big competition.