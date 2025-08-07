Saiyyara Movie Becomes Surprise Blockbuster, Earns ₹507 Crore at Box Office

The movie Saiyyara directed by Mohit Suri is breaking records and winning hearts. It stars two newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda and was released on July 18.

Even though the lead actors are new this romantic film has become a huge success earning over 507 crore rupees worldwide. Viewers are loving the story and the music.

Big profit from a small budget

The film was made with a low budget of 60 crore rupees but it brought in a massive profit

It earned 225 crore rupees from theatres

Got 25 to 45 crore rupees from digital streaming rights

Sold television rights for 8 to 15 crore rupees

Made 50 crore rupees from music rights

Altogether the movie made a profit of around 290 crore rupees which is nearly five times the investment

First time for Bollywood

This is the first time in Bollywood that a movie with completely new actors earned such a big amount.

Saiyyara is now the third most successful movie in the history of Yash Raj Films after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai.