Saiyyara Movie Becomes Surprise Blockbuster, Earns ₹507 Crore at Box Office
Debut film Saiyyara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, surprises Bollywood with a massive ₹507 crore box office collection. Made on a ₹60 crore budget, the romantic musical becomes a record-breaker.
The movie Saiyyara directed by Mohit Suri is breaking records and winning hearts. It stars two newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda and was released on July 18.
Even though the lead actors are new this romantic film has become a huge success earning over 507 crore rupees worldwide. Viewers are loving the story and the music.
Big profit from a small budget
The film was made with a low budget of 60 crore rupees but it brought in a massive profit
- It earned 225 crore rupees from theatres
- Got 25 to 45 crore rupees from digital streaming rights
- Sold television rights for 8 to 15 crore rupees
- Made 50 crore rupees from music rights
Altogether the movie made a profit of around 290 crore rupees which is nearly five times the investment
First time for Bollywood
This is the first time in Bollywood that a movie with completely new actors earned such a big amount.
Saiyyara is now the third most successful movie in the history of Yash Raj Films after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai.