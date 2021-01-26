 Top
Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma And A Few Other Bollywood Actors Extend 'Republic Day' Wishes To Their Fans

India is celebrating 72nd Republic Day today… The whole country is celebrating is the national festival with all patriotism and almost every street is filled with the 'National Flags'.

India is celebrating 72nd Republic Day today… The whole country is celebrating is the national festival with all patriotism and almost every street is filled with the 'National Flags'. Going with a great spirit and patriotism, even the netizens also filled the social media sites Twitter, Instagram and Facebook with their 'Republic Day' posts. Even the Film Industry celebs are it Bollywood or Tollywood actors, most of them took to their Twitter and Instagram accounts and extended their wishes to all their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter, Neetu Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Suniel Shetty, Maniesh Paul, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Tushar Kapoor and other Tollywood celebs like Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh and Hansika have dropped the 'Republic Day' special posts… Have a look!

Sushmita Sen


Neha Dhupia


Farah Khan


Salman Khan


Amitabh Bachchan



Taapsee Pannu


Tushar Kapoor


Suniel Shetty


Maniesh Paul


Gajraj Rao


Angad Bedi


Shilpa Shetty


Madhuri Dixit


Nimrat Kaur


Preity Zinta


Shraddha Kapoor


Mahesh Babu


RRR Movie


Hansika


Rakul Preet Singh


Sidharth



Kareena Kapoor Khan


Sara Ali Khan


Rana Daggubati


Siddharth Malhotra



Kiara Ali Advani



Virat Kohli


Anushka Sharma



Ranveer Singh


Kriti Sanon


Hrithik Roshan


Ishaan Khattar



Diljit Dosanjh


Neetu Kapoor


Malaika Arora


Siddhanth Chaturvedi



Maheep Kapoor


Bhumi Pednakar



