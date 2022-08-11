Salman Khan celebrates Independece Day with Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam

Independence Day celebrations are in full swing across the country. On the occasion of the completion of 75 years since our country got independence from the British rulers, the celebrations are being celebrated with grandeur. In this background, recently Bollywood star hero Salman Khan also participated in the Independence Day celebrations. Salman Khan celebrates independence with Indian Navy personnel in Visakhapatnam.



Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting for many films, has announced a break from shooting for some time. Moreover, during this break he spent a day with sailors in Visakhapatnam.

On this occasion, Salman Khan along with Navy personnel proudly waved the tricolor and celebrated the ceremony. Participated in recreational activities with the sailors at Visakhapatnam, the headquarters of the Indian Navy's Eastern Command.

Salman Khan celebrated by waving the Indian flag ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations and later danced with sailors done with push-ups and did cooking with Indian Navy personnel. The actor looked handsome in a white shirt and black denim fans. He wears a navy cap. Currently, photos related to Salman Khan are going viral on social media.