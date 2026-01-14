Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, AP Dhillon’s muddy adventure takes social media by storm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, and global music sensation AP Dhillon recently grabbed headlines after indulging in an adrenaline-filled off-road adventure at Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. The trio was seen tearing through slush on all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), enjoying a fun-filled muddy escapade that quickly caught fans’ attention online.

AP Dhillon shared a series of pictures on Instagram capturing the high-spirited moments from the adventure. The photos show Salman, Dhoni, and Dhillon splattered in mud as they navigated the rough terrain. One of the standout frames features MS Dhoni and the “Excuses” hitmaker smiling widely while standing next to a crashed ATV, sparking curiosity among fans. Another picture shows all three posing together, flashing warm smiles and perfectly reflecting their camaraderie and relaxed bond.

Adding a playful twist to the post, Dhillon captioned it, “Who do you think crashed it?”—prompting fans to flood the comments section with guesses and reactions.

The post comes shortly after a video from AP Dhillon’s concert featuring actress Tara Sutaria went viral on social media, further keeping the singer in the spotlight.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar in 2025. He is now gearing up for Battle of Galwan, a high-profile film based on the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops on June 15, 2020. The incident, which occurred amid the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, marked the deadliest India–China confrontation in over four decades, resulting in the loss of 20 Indian soldiers.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is scheduled for release on April 17 and is expected to be one of Salman Khan’s most intense and impactful projects to date.