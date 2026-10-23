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Salman Khan writes lengthy notes as autographs for little fans, stops to interact with them amid busy schedule
In Short
Despite the crowd around him, the actor was seen pausing to interact with a little girl who approached him with a wall portrait of the superstar, for him to sign.
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan seems to be winning hearts after videos of him showing affection towards little young fans on social media went viral on Thursday.
The videos of him from the recent IIFA event, saw the superstar taking time out of his busy schedule to interact with his young fans, sign autographs and shower them with affection.
In one of the videos, Salman is seen dressed in a blue blazer paired with a black T-shirt, distressed jeans and sunglasses as he makes his way towards his car, surrounded by security personnel and many people waiting to catch a glimpse of him.
Despite the crowd around him, the actor was seen pausing to interact with a little girl who approached him with a wall portrait of the superstar, for him to sign. Salman was seen bending down to speak to her, and signed an autograph. He also was seen gently holding her face and kissed her affectionately on the forehead.
In another clip, the actor was seen writing what appears to be a lengthy autograph for a young fan. The little fan who watched the superstar with a twinkle in her eyes, couldn't believe her luck.
Another video shows Salman interacting with a little girl in a pink outfit, leaning down to speak to her as she holds a notebook.
The videos have yet again drawn attention to the actor's affectionate interactions with children, highlighting his love for children.
Recently during his appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 9, Salman spoke about his deep desire of wanting to have children of his own and stated that he will soon plan to have children.
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