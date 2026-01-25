Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan unveils first song Maatrubhumi, sparking patriotic fervour

Mumbai: The makers of the highly anticipated war drama Battle of Galwan have released the first song from the film’s soundtrack, titled Maatrubhumi, in the run-up to Republic Day.

Dropping on January 24, Maatrubhumi is a stirring, patriotic track that weaves together themes of love for country, duty and personal sacrifice. The song’s visuals feature Salman Khan as an Indian Army officer, sharing tender moments with his on-screen family before cutting to powerful scenes from the battlefield, offering audiences a poignant glimpse into the emotional heart of the story.

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, the track is brought to life by the soulful voices of Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Master Mani Dharamkot. Meghdeep Bose has overseen the arrangement and production, lending the piece a rich and evocative soundscape.

Shared on YouTube with the description that Maatrubhumi is “a tribute to the nation and to everyone who puts the country before themselves”, the song has already ignited strong reactions among fans on social media, with many praising both the music and the emotional weight of the visuals.

Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the Salman Khan Films banner, stars Salman alongside Chitrangada Singh. The film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces and aims to honour the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. It is scheduled for theatrical release on April 17, 2026.