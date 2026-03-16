Salman Khan, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is a war drama. The movie is inspired by the June 2020 India-China military clash that happened in Ladakh's Galwan - was rechristened Monday as ties between Delhi and Beijing continue to fix. The first title is given to 'Battle of Galwan'. But now, it is called 'Maatrubhumi'. In an Instagram poster, it is announced that a bloodied-but-defiant Khan.

However, the movie has not been without controversy. Even before the release, the movie drew criticism from some quarters in China. The teaser for the movie, under its original name – available online, several on the Chinese social media platform Weibo accused it of faking the events around the clash.

Lots of criticism is being shared from the Chinese media. According to the media, this film suggests it promotes Indian nationalism and twists facts about the 2020 conflict. On the other hand, Government sources dismissed the criticism.

The movie is based on the clash that took place over June 15-16 in eastern Ladakh. It was the most important border showdown between India and China in four decades.

The violence, which integrated brutal hand-to-hand battle in sub-zero temperatures, resulted in casualties from both sides. About twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty. Lots of Chinese soldier are also died.

In the movie, Salman Khan plays the role of Colonel Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment. It can lead to the Indian troops in the clash.

The Bollywood war drama all started on June 15 after Indian troops moved to dismantle a Chinese tent located in the Galwan valley region.