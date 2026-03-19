Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ new song blends love, duty & festive emotion

Salman Khan Films has unveiled the full version of the soulful track “Chand Dekh Lena” from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, building anticipation ahead of the Eid festivities. Featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh, the song beautifully captures the emotional significance of the moon, a symbol deeply associated with both Eid and Karwa Chauth.

The composition, created by Himesh Reshammiya, blends themes of love, longing, and hope. While the moon marks celebration and togetherness during Eid, it also represents devotion and waiting during Karwa Chauth, making the song a heartfelt fusion of two traditions.

Visually, the track portrays the emotional journey of a soldier’s family. Chitrangada Singh’s character is seen waiting with quiet strength for her husband, played by Salman Khan, who returns home after serving at the border. The narrative highlights the sacrifices and emotional realities faced by families of soldiers.

Adding freshness to the song, new voices like Nihal Tauro and Ankona Mukherjee have lent their vocals, bringing a youthful touch to the classic Bollywood melody.

Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film has been renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film promises a powerful story of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience.