Samantha Calls Kangana Ranaut The Bravest And Praises The ‘Thalaivi’ Actress After Watching The Trailer

It is all known that Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' movie trailer is released today on the occasion of the Queen actress 33rd birthday. Kangana did her best and made the trailer worth watching with her fantabulous acting skills. She is receiving compliments from all corners of Bollywood and also the South Indian glam doll Samantha Akkineni also praised Kangana after watching the trailer. She took to her Twitter page and termed Kangana as 'Bravest' and wrote, she can't wait to witness this Thalaivi magic.





#ThalaiviTrailer is outstanding 🙌🙌 @KanganaTeam You are the bravest , most daring and indisputably the most talented actress of our generation 🙏🙌#Vijay sir goosebumps stuff just goosebumps stuff 🙏

Can't wait to witness this magic in the theatre ❤️ — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 23, 2021

Here is the complete trailer of the Thalaivi movie… Have a look!





This trailer shows the life story of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa. From being an ace actress to turning into a politician, Kangana showcased the glimpse of Jaya's life by stepping into the shoes of this great leader.

Along with Samantha even a few netizens praise Kangana for her ace acting skills…





AMMA is back ✌✌✌... That majestic voice is back...Vera level trailer 👌👌👌 #ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/pAyFucNzHA — Saravanan Ramachandran (@TweetSaravananR) March 23, 2021









@KanganaTeam first of all a very Happy Birthday to you. May you achieve unprecedented success. 2nd congratulations for 5th #NationalAward



You must be wondering how come 5th since you have got only 4. Well 5th you will get for #Thalaivi for sure.#ThalaiviTrailer is fantastic. — Being Desi (@TheVivekSharma) March 23, 2021









Women empowerment ka dusra name hi Kangna Ranaut he... Loved this powerful trailer... Kangna is such a good actress she makes you feel what her character feels everytime😍🔥#ThalaiviTrailer #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/UUtLqDZa3F — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) March 23, 2021





THALAIVI Trailer is MIND-BLOWING 🤩



Kangana portrays the character arc of a young Jayalalithaa transforming from an actress to a woman standing up for her honour and becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu with absolute precision



EXPECTED BLOCKBUSTER 💥✨#ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/tkKnufAiOH — Go Corona Go (@GoCoronaGo14) March 23, 2021

Even Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also dropped a heartfelt note on the occasion of her sister's 33rd birthday on her Twitter page… Have a look!





Along with sharing a few beautiful pics of Kangana, she wrote, "When the sun shines hot and wind blows cold our spring baby came down to earth, she is bit like spring , & wild as wind but her love and care is so deep and exceptional that am feeling so emotional just thinking about that .... you are our heartbeat & lifeline ❤️❤️❤️ Have a wonderful day my dear sister ❤️❤️❤️ Happiest Happiest birthday".

Kangana will next be seen in a couple of prestigious projects. Along with Dhakad and Tejas movies, she will also be the part of Manikarnika film's sequel.