Samantha calls Maa Inti Bangaaram bold, emotional family entertainer

Mumbai: Actress and producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu has described her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram as a deeply rooted and emotional story that blends family values with a quirky, edgy narrative style. The teaser of the film, which marks her second production venture, was unveiled on Friday and has already sparked strong interest among fans.

Sharing her thoughts on the project, Samantha said the film tells the story of a woman whose strength is shaped equally by her vulnerability and courage. She added that playing the central character while also nurturing the film as a producer has been an extremely fulfilling experience for her.

“Maa Inti Bangaaram narrates the journey of a woman whose resilience comes from her emotional depth as much as her bravery. Being part of this film both in front of and behind the camera has been incredibly rewarding,” Samantha said.

The teaser offers a glimpse into an emotionally charged narrative rooted in family bonds, strength and resilience. Set against a raw and grounded backdrop, the film promises a compelling mix of intense drama, high-energy action and soulful moments, all anchored by a personal and relatable storyline.

The visuals hint at a fierce and layered protagonist, with the story unfolding in a light-hearted yet powerful manner. The narrative appears to strike a fine balance between emotional depth and scale, highlighting family dynamics while delivering high-octane sequences.

Samantha further added that the film’s world is designed to feel authentic and lived-in, with a strong focus on family and slice-of-life elements, while still retaining a bold and edgy tone. She expressed excitement about audiences experiencing the spirit of the story once the film reaches the big screen.

The film is directed by Nandini Reddy and is produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures.

Interestingly, Samantha has performed most of the action sequences herself in the film, many of them while wearing a saree. A source close to the project revealed that the actress was keen to challenge herself physically and creatively.

“After projects like The Family Man and Citadel, Samantha wanted to push her limits. In Maa Inti Bangaaram, she is performing most of her action scenes herself, and doing so in a saree. It is physically demanding and visually striking, and not something audiences get to see often,” the source shared.

With its unique blend of emotional storytelling, strong female lead and high-impact action, Maa Inti Bangaaram is shaping up to be one of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s most ambitious and distinctive projects to date.