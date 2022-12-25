Samantha Gets A Personalised Gift From Actor-Director Rahul Ravindran On The Occasion Of Christmas…

Today being Christmas most of them are happily enjoying the festival with their family members and friends. On this special occasion, people also gift their dear ones and surprise them with beautiful presents. Even young director-actor Rahul Ravindran also presented a beautiful memento to his dear friend Samantha and tagged her as 'Woman Of Steel'. Sam shared the pic of his gift on her Instagram and thanked him with the post treating all her fans too.



Samantha shared this beautiful post and thanked Rahul for his personalised gift on the occasion of the Christmas festival. He praised Sam and tagged her as 'Woman of Steel' and wrote, "Woman of Steel The tunnel is dark and there's no end in sight It was promised, but there's no sign of the light. Your feet are heavy but you drag them with all your might You soldier on while dousing your doubts and the fright. You're made of steel and this conquest is your birthright. You keep walking and soon the sun will shine bright. You will not be denied and these delays are alright Because quitters don't, only fighters like you win the fight... Because what doesn't defeat you, makes you stronger than ever... And stronger forever".

Well, Samantha holds a good bond with young director Rahul Ravindran and his wife. As Chinmayee dubs for most of Samantha's roles in all her movies!

Speaking about Rahul Ravindran's work front, he was last seen in Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam movie and now he is busy with the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster The Great Indian Kitchen movie in the Tamil language. It has himself as the lead actor and Aishwarya Rajesh as the lead actress.