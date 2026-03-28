Samantha impresses fashion enthusiasts in animal print

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu grabbed attention with her striking appearance at a recent event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India. Known for her effortless style, the star once again impressed fashion enthusiasts with a bold and confident look.

Samantha donned a statement animal-print dress designed by Saaksha & Kinni. The outfit featured a body-hugging silhouette, complemented by a high neckline and structured shoulders that added a powerful and edgy appeal to her overall appearance. The tiger-inspired pattern in shades of black and mustard further elevated the look, making it stand out without the need for heavy accessories.

Keeping her styling minimal, Samantha opted for straight hair, dewy makeup, and a natural glow, perfectly balancing the boldness of the outfit. Her confident posture and poised expressions added to the charm, making the ensemble appear both effortless and impactful.

On the professional front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram, which is slated for release in the next two months. With both her fashion choices and film projects generating buzz, Samantha continues to stay in the spotlight.