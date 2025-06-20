Samantha loses cool at paparazzi outside Mumbai gym; video goes viral

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently made headlines with her OTT production venture Subham, found herself at the center of social media attention once again—but this time for a different reason. While the film continues to receive positive feedback from viewers, the actress’s interaction with paparazzi in Mumbai has stirred conversation online.

Currently residing in Mumbai and exploring new professional opportunities, Samantha was spotted outside a gym today after her workout session. However, things took an unpleasant turn when she was mobbed by paparazzi while waiting for her car. The actress, visibly frustrated by the incessant flashing cameras, lashed out, asking the photographers to give her space.

Dressed in a casual brown co-ord set and sports bra, Samantha initially tried to handle the situation calmly, saying, “Arey rukho ji, please,” but quickly followed it up with a sterner, “Stop it, guys.” The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from fans and netizens alike.

Some defended Samantha’s response, pointing out the need for celebrities to have personal boundaries and moments of privacy, especially after intense workout sessions. Others argued that being in the public eye comes with its own set of challenges, including media attention.

Despite the buzz, Samantha remains focused on her career. With Subham performing well on streaming platforms and her growing interest in production and new projects, the actress is clearly entering a new and ambitious phase in her journey.