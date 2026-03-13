Samantha Ruth Prabhu launches ‘Truly SMA’ with Pantaloons

In a press release, Pantaloons said that the company has just gone for Samantha Ruth Prabhu Truly SMA launch. It is just the modern fashion label founded by actor and fashion icon Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The opening of the brand and Pantaloons’ commitment is to give customers thoughtfully curated labels. It is about to showcase the new style of modern India.

The launch event, held at the flagship Pantaloons store located in Hyderabad. It observed a massive turnout of fans and fashion enthusiasts keen to get a first look at the brand. The collection promises to blend Samantha’s signature effortless method with the best quality fabrics and regular functionality. It works suitably as per the modern lifestyles.

Sangeeta Tanwani, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are delighted to introduce the brand across select stores and celebrate this milestone with a special launch in Hyderabad.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu added that said, “Truly SMA clothing brand is rather personal to me. I wished to create clothing that feels authentic and empowering.’ All the pieces that is available to move with you through regular life.

The new label features an exclusive range of contemporary outfits. It adds on casual wear, comfortable co-ord sets, and statement pieces focused at the young urban consumers. Industry observers think that the collaboration between Pantaloons and Samantha could strengthen the retailer’s appeal. It is better choice for the fashion-conscious buyers. It is about to expand the brand’s presence in India’s quickly growing lifestyle and clothing market.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu lifestyle brand is expected to roll out steadily across choose Pantaloons outlets in the main Indian cities and online platforms. The fashion professional says celebrity-driven labels are gaining fame among young shoppers who look for comfort, style, and even a personal connection with brands they appreciate.